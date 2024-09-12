Arm Announces Appointment of Young Sohn to its Board of Directors

Young Sohn to bring diverse semiconductor experience to Arm’s Board of Directors.

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm (NASDAQ: ARM) today announced the appointment of new Board member Young Sohn. Young Sohn is the chairman of the Board of HARMAN, senior advisor at Samsung Electronics, member of the Board of Directors at Cadence and founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst. Young brings deep experience in the semiconductor industry spanning business development, investment strategy and sustainability to Arm as it continues to drive growth across key markets and provide the foundational computing platforms for the AI era.





“ The depth of experience that Young brings will be invaluable to Arm as we continue to diversify our business and work to address the very real and complex computing challenges in the age of AI,” said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm. “ Young has a fantastic track record from a long career of leadership positions at some of the world’s most important semiconductor companies, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to define the future of computing.”

“ Having previously served on the Arm Board of Directors, my long history with the company has provided unique perspective into how critical Arm technology is to the world that relies on it,” said Young Sohn. “ The Arm compute platform will be central to future innovation, particularly in AI, and I look forward to being part of the team that will drive the future of compute.”

In addition, Tony Fadell will continue to support Arm as we formally name him a strategic advisor to the company enabling us to benefit directly from his extensive industry knowledge and experience.

About Young Sohn

Young Sohn is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur whose passion is building businesses and fostering emerging technologies that have the potential to transform the world for the better. Recently, Mr. Sohn served as corporate president and chief strategy officer of Samsung Electronics, where he led strategy for global innovation, investment, new business creation, and led the company’s $8 billion acquisition of HARMAN International.

Prior to joining Samsung, Mr. Sohn worked in Silicon Valley building and scaling businesses in core technologies including semiconductors and storage where he served as chief executive of Oak Technologies, Avago (then known as Agilent), and Inphi. In addition, under his leadership as CEO or board member, he took PLX Technologies, Synnex Technologies, and Inphi public.

Mr. Sohn co-founded the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup competition for entrepreneurs addressing global challenges.

Mr. Sohn holds a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MS from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Arm

Arm is the industry’s highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world’s leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world’s largest computing ecosystem and 20 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

