Arlo Technologies to Update Long-Term Financial Targets during Virtual Investor Day

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that during the webcast and conference call with investors and analysts to be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT), the Company will provide a slide presentation focused on a detailed strategic overview and update to its long-term financial outlook in addition to discussing fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. During the event, Arlo management will discuss the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024, provide a comprehensive strategy review, and update its targets on key metrics associated with the development of a new long-range plan.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results will be disseminated on February 29, 2024, after the market closes.

To view the presentation a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on February 29, 2024, is (888) 660-6387. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (929) 203-1909. The conference ID for the call is 7749064. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo‘s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

