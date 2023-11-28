Arlo Technologies to Present at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that Arlo management will present at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York.

Event: Innovation in Consumer Technology Panel Speakers: Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies, and Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos Date: Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 2:50 p.m. ET Place: New York, NY Event: Fireside Chat Speakers: Matthew McRae, CEO, and Kurt Binder, CFO Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 2:50 p.m. ET Place: New York, NY

The panel and presentation will also be webcast on Arlo’s IR website at http://investor.arlo.com. Interested parties should access the webcasts approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replays will be available as soon as possible following the events on Arlo’s IR website.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo‘s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

© 2023 Arlo Technologies, Inc., Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or certain of its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: Arlo-F

Contacts

Media Relations:

press@arlo.com

949-438-1088

Investors:

Arlo Investor Relations



Tahmin Clarke



investors@arlo.com