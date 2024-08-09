Arlo Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record service revenue of $60.3 million, growing 19.7% year over year

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.12); non-GAAP net income per share of $0.10

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended at $235.0 million, growing 21.4% year over year (1)

Free cash flow (FCF) of $25.6 million with FCF margin of 10.2% in the first half of 2024 (2)

Surpassed 4 million subscribers in July 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Arlo’s service business continues its strong growth path, recently surpassing 4 million paid accounts and 76% non-GAAP gross margin, while reaching nearly 50% of the company’s total revenue. This outstanding performance drove non-GAAP net income per share of $0.19 and free cash flow to over $25 million for the first half of the year; an increase of 177% in non-GAAP net income over the first half of 2023,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “Arlo is well set up for the holiday season across our channels and is seeing an increased level of engagement from strategic partners, positioning us well to meet or exceed our long-range plan targets that we rolled out earlier this year.”

Financial and Business Highlights

Q2 total revenue of $127.4 million, an increase of 10.8% year over year.

Record Q2 service revenue of $60.3 million, an increase of 19.7% year over year.

Q2 GAAP services gross margin of 75.8% and non-GAAP services gross margin of 76.4%.

GAAP gross profit of $46.9 million, an increase of 11.9% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit of $48.3 million, an increase of 12.4% year over year.

GAAP gross margin of 36.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.9%.

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.12); non-GAAP net income per share of $0.10 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and GAAP net loss per share of $(0.22); non-GAAP net income per share of $0.19 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cumulative paid accounts increased to 3.98 million, growing 73.9% year over year; surpassed 4.0 million subscribers in July 2024.

Ended the quarter with ARR(1) of $235.0 million, growing 21.4% year over year.

Ended with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $144.0 million, up $20.3 million year over year.

Announced a strategic partnership with Allstate in July 2024 offering protection plans to Arlo customers’ security devices purchases.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue $ 127,447 $ 124,200 $ 115,076 $ 251,647 $ 226,080 GAAP Gross Margin 36.8 % 38.1 % 36.4 % 37.4 % 34.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) 37.9 % 39.4 % 37.3 % 38.6 % 35.0 % GAAP Net Loss per Share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per Share – Basic and Diluted (3) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.07

(1) In the first fiscal quarter of 2024, we changed the methodology on paid service revenue recognition from a mid-month convention to a daily recognition model which recognizes paid service revenue based on the number of service days within the fiscal reporting period, commencing on the start date of the subscription and continuing over the term of the arrangement. Accordingly, the methodology used to calculate ARR was also changed as of March 31, 2024 and is now calculated by taking the average daily paid service revenue of the last calendar month in the fiscal quarter, multiplied by 365 days. We believe the daily recognition model aligns with our customers’ subscription period and service usage and allows for a more precise measurement of paid service revenue relative to the former methodology of a mid-month convention, which was based on paid service revenue for the last calendar month in the fiscal quarter, multiplied by 12 months. This change in calculation methodology has no material impact on our financial statements or any previously reported ARR numbers. (2) FCF is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. (3) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to the most directly comparable financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis is provided at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Business Outlook (4)

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended September 29, 2024 Revenue Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (In millions, except per share data) GAAP $132 – $142 $(0.07) – $(0.01) Estimated adjustment for stock-based compensation and other expense — 0.15 Non-GAAP $132 – $142 $0.08 – $0.14

(4) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Arlo will review the second quarter 2024 results and discuss management’s expectations for the third quarter 2024 today, Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). To view the accompanying presentation, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.arlo.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is (833) 470-1428. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (404) 975-4839. The conference ID for the call is 838472. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo’s subscription services: Arlo Secure, and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

© 2024 Arlo Technologies, Inc., Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or certain of its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Arlo Technologies, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding our potential future business, operating performance and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected revenue and profitability (and related timing), GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating margins, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margins; strategic objectives and initiatives; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth, including with respect to our long-range plan targets; and others. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for our products may be lower than anticipated, including due to inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence, banking failures and rising interest rates; we may be unsuccessful in developing and expanding our sales and marketing capabilities; we may not be able to increase sales of our paid subscription services; consumers may choose not to adopt our new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; we may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing our new and existing products; and we may fail to manage costs and cost saving initiatives, the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of our existing offerings. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recently filed Annual Report and Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expenses), net, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, separation expense, amortization of development of software cost, litigation reserves, net, and the related tax effects. In addition, we use free cash flow as non-GAAP measure when assessing the sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding our capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, performance-based stock options, restricted stock units (RSU), performance-based restricted stock units, shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees and employees’ annual bonus in RSU form. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other non-GAAP items are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: restructuring charges, impairment charges, separation expense, amortization of development of software cost, litigation reserves, net and employee retention credit. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Source: Arlo-F

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,928 $ 56,522 Short-term investments 81,077 79,974 Accounts receivable, net 61,746 65,360 Inventories 45,227 38,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,253 10,271 Total current assets 263,231 250,535 Property and equipment, net 3,771 4,761 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,242 11,450 Goodwill 11,038 11,038 Restricted cash 3,624 4,131 Other non-current assets 3,900 3,623 Total assets $ 295,806 $ 285,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,084 $ 55,201 Deferred revenue 23,505 18,041 Accrued liabilities 80,024 88,209 Total current liabilities 177,613 161,451 Non-current operating lease liabilities 15,399 17,021 Other non-current liabilities 3,526 3,790 Total liabilities 196,538 182,262 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 98,326,212 at June 30, 2024 and 95,380,281 at December 31, 2023 98 95 Additional paid-in capital 487,644 470,322 Accumulated other comprehensive income 191 320 Accumulated deficit (388,665 ) (367,461 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,268 103,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 295,806 $ 285,538

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue: Products $ 67,186 $ 67,493 $ 64,749 $ 134,679 $ 131,809 Services 60,261 56,707 50,327 116,968 94,271 Total revenue 127,447 124,200 115,076 251,647 226,080 Cost of revenue: Products 66,036 63,224 60,446 129,260 124,487 Services 14,557 13,596 12,772 28,153 24,518 Total cost of revenue 80,593 76,820 73,218 157,413 149,005 Gross profit 46,854 47,380 41,858 94,234 77,075 Gross margin 36.8 % 38.1 % 36.4 % 37.4 % 34.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 19,561 20,793 17,618 40,354 35,368 Sales and marketing 17,698 17,370 16,921 35,068 32,274 General and administrative 21,430 19,348 15,007 40,778 30,629 Others 966 479 341 1,445 973 Total operating expenses 59,655 57,990 49,887 117,645 99,244 Loss from operations (12,801 ) (10,610 ) (8,029 ) (23,411 ) (22,169 ) Operating margin (10.0 )% (8.5 )% (7.0 )% (9.3 )% (9.8 )% Interest income, net 1,495 1,386 835 2,881 1,561 Other income (loss), net (18 ) (25 ) 52 (43 ) 13 Loss before income taxes (11,324 ) (9,249 ) (7,142 ) (20,573 ) (20,595 ) Provision for income taxes 236 395 221 631 1,013 Net loss $ (11,560 ) $ (9,644 ) $ (7,363 ) $ (21,204 ) $ (21,608 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share – basic and diluted 97,843 96,264 92,337 97,051 90,984

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,204 ) $ (21,608 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 39,470 27,564 Depreciation and amortization 1,684 2,353 Allowance for credit losses and non-cash changes to reserves (225 ) 613 Deferred income taxes (5 ) 243 Others (1,615 ) (567 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,805 8,734 Inventories (6,785 ) 6,411 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,254 ) (5,624 ) Accounts payable 18,785 9,836 Deferred revenue 5,582 6,198 Accrued and other liabilities (10,970 ) (11,245 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,268 22,908 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (651 ) (1,954 ) Purchases of short-term investments (111,519 ) (61,152 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 111,902 29,956 Net cash used in investing activities (268 ) (33,150 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee benefit plans 2,380 4,611 Restricted stock unit withholdings (22,481 ) (16,562 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,101 ) (11,951 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,899 (22,193 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 60,653 88,179 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 66,552 $ 65,986 Non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 233 $ 433

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage data) GAAP gross profit: Products $ 1,150 $ 4,269 $ 4,303 $ 5,419 $ 7,322 Services 45,704 43,111 37,555 88,815 69,753 Total GAAP gross profit 46,854 47,380 41,858 94,234 77,075 GAAP gross margin: Products 1.7 % 6.3 % 6.6 % 4.0 % 5.6 % Services 75.8 % 76.0 % 74.6 % 75.9 % 74.0 % Total GAAP gross margin 36.8 % 38.1 % 36.4 % 37.4 % 34.1 % Stock-based compensation expense – Products 1,127 1,114 848 2,241 1,760 Stock-based compensation expense – Services 165 257 119 422 68 Amortization of development of software cost – Services 151 151 151 302 302 Non-GAAP gross profit: Products 2,277 5,383 5,151 7,660 9,082 Services 46,020 43,519 37,825 89,539 70,123 Total Non-GAAP gross profit $ 48,297 $ 48,902 $ 42,976 $ 97,199 $ 79,205 Non-GAAP gross margin: Products 3.4 % 8.0 % 8.0 % 5.7 % 6.9 % Services 76.4 % 76.7 % 75.2 % 76.6 % 74.4 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 37.9 % 39.4 % 37.3 % 38.6 % 35.0 % GAAP research and development $ 19,561 $ 20,793 $ 17,618 $ 40,354 $ 35,368 Stock-based compensation expense (4,778 ) (4,904 ) (3,311 ) (9,682 ) (7,222 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,783 $ 15,889 $ 14,307 $ 30,672 $ 28,146 Percentage of revenue 11.6 % 12.8 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.4 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,698 $ 17,370 $ 16,921 $ 35,068 $ 32,274 Stock-based compensation expense (2,176 ) (2,240 ) (1,670 ) (4,416 ) (3,392 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 15,522 $ 15,130 $ 15,251 $ 30,652 $ 28,882 Percentage of revenue 12.2 % 12.2 % 13.3 % 12.2 % 12.8 % GAAP general and administrative $ 21,430 $ 19,348 $ 15,007 $ 40,778 $ 30,629 Stock-based compensation expense (12,674 ) (10,035 ) (7,025 ) (22,709 ) (15,122 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,756 $ 9,313 $ 7,982 $ 18,069 $ 15,507 Percentage of revenue 6.9 % 7.5 % 6.9 % 7.2 % 6.9 %

Contacts

Arlo Investor Relations



Tahmin Clarke



investors@arlo.com

Read full story here