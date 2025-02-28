Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended at $257.3 million, growing 22.5% year over year (1)
Full year service revenue of $243.0 million, growing 20.8% year over year
Record Q4 GAAP service gross margin of 81.2%; record non-GAAP service gross margin of 81.7%
Full year free cash flow (FCF) of $48.6 million with FCF margin of 9.5%(2)
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security platform company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“Arlo’s strategy is delivering outstanding results, expanding our subscriber base and producing strong ARR and profitability growth in 2024, with ARR and service revenue growth both exceeding 20% and a 390-basis point increase in non-GAAP service gross margin. Arlo achieved 37% growth in free cash flow, reaching a free cash flow margin of almost 10% for the full year,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “Our innovation is paying dividends as the launch of AI-driven Arlo Secure 5.0 generated more premium subscriber additions than any other platform launch in our history. With our new strategic partnerships, we will further differentiate Arlo in the smart security space and position our business to accelerate our ARR growth trajectory and achieve our long-range targets.”
Q4 2024 Summary
- Ended the quarter with ARR(1) of $257.3 million, growing 22.5% year over year.
- Service revenue of $64.1 million, an increase of 14.7% year over year; accounted for 53% of total revenues.
- GAAP service gross margin of 81.2% and record non-GAAP service gross margin of 81.7%, each up 730 basis points year over year.
- GAAP gross margin of 36.9% up 190 basis points year over year; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.5% up 170 basis points year over year.
- Cumulative paid accounts increased to 4.6 million, growing 63.5% year over year.
- Ended with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $151.5 million, up $15.0 million year over year.
FY2024 Summary
- Service revenue of $243.0 million, growing 20.8% year over year.
- GAAP service gross margin of 77.5%, up 380 basis points year over year; non-GAAP service gross margin of 78.1%, up 390 basis points year over year.
- GAAP gross margin of 36.7%, up 260 basis points year over year; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.6% up 260 basis points year over year.
- GAAP operating loss of $34.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $37.9 million, an increase of 52% year over year.
- Free cash flow of $48.6 million, up 37% year over year with FCF margin of 9.5%, up 230 basis points year over year.
Business Highlights
- Executed share buyback program repurchasing $4.4 million of shares at an average price of $11.67;
- Announced a strategic partnership agreement with Origin AI to become the exclusive global provider of advanced security solutions that incorporate wireless sensing technology;
- Announced a strategic partnership with RapidSOS that ensures a quicker and more informed response during emergencies;
- Expanded our partnership with Samsung to bring new home security features to the SmartThings community.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
September 29,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(In thousands, except percentage and per share data)
Revenue
$
121,572
$
137,667
$
135,093
$
510,886
$
491,176
GAAP Gross Margin
36.9
%
35.2
%
35.0
%
36.7
%
34.1
%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3)
37.5
%
36.0
%
35.8
%
37.6
%
35.0
%
GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.24
)
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share - Basic and Diluted (3)
$
0.10
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.40
$
0.28
_________________________
(1)
ARR represents and is defined as the annualized paid service revenue we expect to recognize from subscription contracts, as calculated by taking the average paid service revenue multiplied by the number of subscription accounts at the end of the reporting period.
(2)
FCF is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue.
(3)
Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to the most directly comparable financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis is provided at the end of this press release.
First Quarter 2025 Business Outlook (4)
A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:
Three Months Ended March 30, 2025
Revenue
Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP
$114 - $124
$(0.06) - $0.00
Estimated adjustment for stock-based compensation and other expense
—
$0.15
Non-GAAP
$114 - $124
$0.09 - $0.15
_________________________
(4)
Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.
***Financial Tables
|ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
82,032
$
56,522
Short-term investments
69,419
79,974
Accounts receivable, net
57,332
65,360
Inventories
40,633
38,408
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,190
10,271
Total current assets
262,606
250,535
Property and equipment, net
4,765
4,761
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
15,698
11,450
Goodwill
11,038
11,038
Restricted cash
—
4,131
Other non-current assets
4,293
3,623
Total assets
$
298,400
$
285,538
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
63,784
$
55,201
Deferred revenue
27,248
18,041
Accrued liabilities
85,730
88,209
Total current liabilities
176,762
161,451
Non-current operating lease liabilities
18,357
17,021
Other non-current liabilities
2,372
3,790
Total liabilities
197,491
182,262
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 100,885,158 at December 31, 2024 and 95,380,281 at December 31, 2023
101
95
Additional paid-in capital
498,739
470,322
Accumulated other comprehensive income
34
320
Accumulated deficit
(397,965
)
(367,461
)
Total stockholders’ equity
100,909
103,276
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
298,400
$
285,538
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
September 29,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(In thousands, except percentage and per share data)
Revenue:
Products
$
57,425
$
75,784
$
79,168
$
267,888
$
289,938
Services
64,147
61,883
55,925
242,998
201,238
Total revenue
121,572
137,667
135,093
510,886
491,176
Cost of revenue:
Products
64,689
74,820
73,143
268,769
270,663
Services
12,029
14,431
14,601
54,613
52,950
Total cost of revenue
76,718
89,251
87,744
323,382
323,613
Gross profit
44,854
48,416
47,349
187,504
167,563
Gross margin
36.9
%
35.2
%
35.0
%
36.7
%
34.1
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
15,267
17,562
16,450
73,183
68,647
Sales and marketing
20,823
17,832
18,004
73,723
66,141
General and administrative
14,304
17,052
13,282
72,134
56,371
Others
488
1,423
71
3,356
1,307
Total operating expenses
50,882
53,869
47,807
222,396
192,466
Loss from operations
(6,028
)
(5,453
)
(458
)
(34,892
)
(24,903
)
Operating margin
(5.0
)%
(4.0
)%
(0.3
)%
(6.8
)%
(5.1
)%
Interest income, net
1,303
1,400
1,199
5,584
3,935
Other income (expense), net
(4
)
(57
)
84
(104
)
107
Income (loss) before income taxes
(4,729
)
(4,110
)
825
(29,412
)
(20,861
)
Provision for income taxes
132
329
133
1,092
1,175
Net income (loss)
$
(4,861
)
$
(4,439
)
$
692
$
(30,504
)
$
(22,036
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.24
)
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
100,687
99,731
94,819
98,630
92,754
Diluted
100,687
99,731
101,938
98,630
92,754
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(30,504
)
$
(22,036
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
68,657
47,948
Depreciation and amortization
3,200
4,661
Allowance for credit losses and non-cash changes to reserves
2,085
279
Deferred income taxes
(13
)
112
Discount accretion on investments and other
(3,259
)
(2,005
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
8,228
690
Inventories
(4,510
)
7,777
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3,577
)
(1,498
)
Accounts payable
8,289
3,723
Deferred revenue
9,437
6,610
Accrued and other liabilities
(6,727
)
(7,959
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
51,306
38,302
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,688
)
(2,847
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(205,068
)
(149,870
)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
218,596
102,031
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
10,840
(50,686
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds related to employee benefit plans
8,365
8,493
Repurchase of common stock
(4,421
)
—
Restricted stock unit withholdings
(44,711
)
(23,635
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(40,767
)
(15,142
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
21,379
(27,526
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period
60,653
88,179
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period
$
82,032
$
60,653
Non-cash investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
708
$
189
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
1,156
$
1,196
|ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
September 29,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(In thousands, except percentage data)
GAAP gross profit:
Products
$
(7,264
)
$
964
$
6,025
$
(881
)
$
19,275
Services
52,118
47,452
41,324
188,385
148,288
Total GAAP gross profit
44,854
48,416
47,349
187,504
167,563
GAAP gross margin:
Products
(12.6
)%
1.3
%
7.6
%
(0.3
)%
6.6
%
Services
81.2
%
76.7
%
73.9
%
77.5
%
73.7
%
Total GAAP gross margin
36.9
%
35.2
%
35.0
%
36.7
%
34.1
%
Stock-based compensation expense - Products
426
666
692
3,333
3,175
Stock-based compensation expense - Services
(19
)
289
145
692
358
Amortization of software development cost - Services
290
152
151
744
605
Non-GAAP gross profit:
Products
(6,838
)
1,630
6,717
2,452
22,450
Services
52,389
47,893
41,620
189,821
149,251
Total Non-GAAP gross profit
$
45,551
$
49,523
$
48,337
$
192,273
$
171,701
Non-GAAP gross margin:
Products
(11.9
)%
2.2
%
8.5
%
0.9
%
7.7
%
Services
81.7
%
77.4
%
74.4
%
78.1
%
74.2
%
Total Non-GAAP gross margin
37.5
%
36.0
%
35.8
%
37.6
%
35.0
%
GAAP research and development
$
15,267
$
17,562
$
16,450
$
73,183
$
68,647
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,883
)
(3,584
)
(2,631
)
(16,149
)
(12,700
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
12,384
$
13,978
$
13,819
$
57,034
$
55,947
Percentage of revenue
10.2
%
10.2
%
10.2
%
11.2
%
11.4
%
GAAP sales and marketing
$
20,823
$
17,832
$
18,004
$
73,723
$
66,141
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,437
)
(1,594
)
(1,283
)
(8,447
)
(5,899
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
18,386
$
16,238
$
16,721
$
65,276
$
60,242
Percentage of revenue
15.1
%
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.8
%
12.3
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
14,304
$
17,052
$
13,282
$
72,134
$
56,371
Stock-based compensation expense
(8,771
)
(8,556
)
(5,346
)
(40,036
)
(25,816
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
5,533
$
8,496
$
7,936
$
32,098
$
30,555
Percentage of revenue
4.6
%
6.2
%
5.9
%
6.3
%
6.2
%
