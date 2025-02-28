Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended at $257.3 million, growing 22.5% year over year (1)

Full year service revenue of $243.0 million, growing 20.8% year over year

Record Q4 GAAP service gross margin of 81.2%; record non-GAAP service gross margin of 81.7%

Full year free cash flow (FCF) of $48.6 million with FCF margin of 9.5%(2)

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security platform company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Arlo’s strategy is delivering outstanding results, expanding our subscriber base and producing strong ARR and profitability growth in 2024, with ARR and service revenue growth both exceeding 20% and a 390-basis point increase in non-GAAP service gross margin. Arlo achieved 37% growth in free cash flow, reaching a free cash flow margin of almost 10% for the full year,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “Our innovation is paying dividends as the launch of AI-driven Arlo Secure 5.0 generated more premium subscriber additions than any other platform launch in our history. With our new strategic partnerships, we will further differentiate Arlo in the smart security space and position our business to accelerate our ARR growth trajectory and achieve our long-range targets.”

Q4 2024 Summary

Ended the quarter with ARR (1) of $257.3 million, growing 22.5% year over year.

of $257.3 million, growing 22.5% year over year. Service revenue of $64.1 million, an increase of 14.7% year over year; accounted for 53% of total revenues.

GAAP service gross margin of 81.2% and record non-GAAP service gross margin of 81.7%, each up 730 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin of 36.9% up 190 basis points year over year; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.5% up 170 basis points year over year.

Cumulative paid accounts increased to 4.6 million, growing 63.5% year over year.

Ended with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $151.5 million, up $15.0 million year over year.

FY2024 Summary

Service revenue of $243.0 million, growing 20.8% year over year.

GAAP service gross margin of 77.5%, up 380 basis points year over year; non-GAAP service gross margin of 78.1%, up 390 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin of 36.7%, up 260 basis points year over year; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.6% up 260 basis points year over year.

GAAP operating loss of $34.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $37.9 million, an increase of 52% year over year.

Free cash flow of $48.6 million, up 37% year over year with FCF margin of 9.5%, up 230 basis points year over year.

Business Highlights

Executed share buyback program repurchasing $4.4 million of shares at an average price of $11.67;

Announced a strategic partnership agreement with Origin AI to become the exclusive global provider of advanced security solutions that incorporate wireless sensing technology;

Announced a strategic partnership with RapidSOS that ensures a quicker and more informed response during emergencies;

Expanded our partnership with Samsung to bring new home security features to the SmartThings community.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue $ 121,572 $ 137,667 $ 135,093 $ 510,886 $ 491,176 GAAP Gross Margin 36.9 % 35.2 % 35.0 % 36.7 % 34.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) 37.5 % 36.0 % 35.8 % 37.6 % 35.0 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per Share - Basic and Diluted (3) $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.40 $ 0.28

_________________________ (1) ARR represents and is defined as the annualized paid service revenue we expect to recognize from subscription contracts, as calculated by taking the average paid service revenue multiplied by the number of subscription accounts at the end of the reporting period. (2) FCF is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. (3) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to the most directly comparable financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis is provided at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2025 Business Outlook (4)

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended March 30, 2025 Revenue Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (In millions, except per share data) GAAP $114 - $124 $(0.06) - $0.00 Estimated adjustment for stock-based compensation and other expense — $0.15 Non-GAAP $114 - $124 $0.09 - $0.15

_________________________ (4) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Arlo will review the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results and discuss management’s expectations for the first quarter and full-year 2025 today, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). To view the accompanying presentation, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.arlo.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is (833) 470-1428. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (404) 975-4839. The conference ID for the call is 631583. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

© 2025 Arlo Technologies, Inc., Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or certain of its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Arlo Technologies, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding our potential future business, operating performance and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected revenue and profitability (and related timing), GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating margins, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margins; strategic objectives and initiatives; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth, including with respect to our long-range plan targets; optimism for strategic partner investments due to the expansion our retail partnership lineup; the expected benefits of Arlo Secure 5.0; and others. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for our products may be lower than anticipated, including due to inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence, banking failures and rising interest rates; we may be unsuccessful in developing and expanding our sales and marketing capabilities; we may not be able to increase sales of our paid subscription services; consumers may choose not to adopt our new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; we may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing our new and existing products; and we may fail to manage costs and cost saving initiatives, the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of our existing offerings. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recently filed Annual Report and Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited financial data prepared on a basis consistent with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, write-off of deferred financing costs, separation expenses, amortization of development of software cost, depreciation expenses, litigation reserves, net, and the related tax effects. In addition, we use free cash flow as non-GAAP measure when assessing the sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding our capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, performance-based stock options, restricted stock units (RSU), performance-based restricted stock units, shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees and employees' annual bonus in RSU form. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other non-GAAP items are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: restructuring charges, impairment charges, write-off of deferred financing costs, separation expenses, amortization of software development cost, depreciation expenses, and litigation reserves, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,032 $ 56,522 Short-term investments 69,419 79,974 Accounts receivable, net 57,332 65,360 Inventories 40,633 38,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,190 10,271 Total current assets 262,606 250,535 Property and equipment, net 4,765 4,761 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,698 11,450 Goodwill 11,038 11,038 Restricted cash — 4,131 Other non-current assets 4,293 3,623 Total assets $ 298,400 $ 285,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,784 $ 55,201 Deferred revenue 27,248 18,041 Accrued liabilities 85,730 88,209 Total current liabilities 176,762 161,451 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,357 17,021 Other non-current liabilities 2,372 3,790 Total liabilities 197,491 182,262 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 100,885,158 at December 31, 2024 and 95,380,281 at December 31, 2023 101 95 Additional paid-in capital 498,739 470,322 Accumulated other comprehensive income 34 320 Accumulated deficit (397,965 ) (367,461 ) Total stockholders’ equity 100,909 103,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 298,400 $ 285,538

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue: Products $ 57,425 $ 75,784 $ 79,168 $ 267,888 $ 289,938 Services 64,147 61,883 55,925 242,998 201,238 Total revenue 121,572 137,667 135,093 510,886 491,176 Cost of revenue: Products 64,689 74,820 73,143 268,769 270,663 Services 12,029 14,431 14,601 54,613 52,950 Total cost of revenue 76,718 89,251 87,744 323,382 323,613 Gross profit 44,854 48,416 47,349 187,504 167,563 Gross margin 36.9 % 35.2 % 35.0 % 36.7 % 34.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 15,267 17,562 16,450 73,183 68,647 Sales and marketing 20,823 17,832 18,004 73,723 66,141 General and administrative 14,304 17,052 13,282 72,134 56,371 Others 488 1,423 71 3,356 1,307 Total operating expenses 50,882 53,869 47,807 222,396 192,466 Loss from operations (6,028 ) (5,453 ) (458 ) (34,892 ) (24,903 ) Operating margin (5.0 )% (4.0 )% (0.3 )% (6.8 )% (5.1 )% Interest income, net 1,303 1,400 1,199 5,584 3,935 Other income (expense), net (4 ) (57 ) 84 (104 ) 107 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,729 ) (4,110 ) 825 (29,412 ) (20,861 ) Provision for income taxes 132 329 133 1,092 1,175 Net income (loss) $ (4,861 ) $ (4,439 ) $ 692 $ (30,504 ) $ (22,036 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 100,687 99,731 94,819 98,630 92,754 Diluted 100,687 99,731 101,938 98,630 92,754

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (30,504 ) $ (22,036 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 68,657 47,948 Depreciation and amortization 3,200 4,661 Allowance for credit losses and non-cash changes to reserves 2,085 279 Deferred income taxes (13 ) 112 Discount accretion on investments and other (3,259 ) (2,005 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 8,228 690 Inventories (4,510 ) 7,777 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,577 ) (1,498 ) Accounts payable 8,289 3,723 Deferred revenue 9,437 6,610 Accrued and other liabilities (6,727 ) (7,959 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,306 38,302 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,688 ) (2,847 ) Purchases of short-term investments (205,068 ) (149,870 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 218,596 102,031 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,840 (50,686 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee benefit plans 8,365 8,493 Repurchase of common stock (4,421 ) — Restricted stock unit withholdings (44,711 ) (23,635 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,767 ) (15,142 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,379 (27,526 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 60,653 88,179 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 82,032 $ 60,653 Non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 708 $ 189 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,156 $ 1,196

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except percentage data) GAAP gross profit: Products $ (7,264 ) $ 964 $ 6,025 $ (881 ) $ 19,275 Services 52,118 47,452 41,324 188,385 148,288 Total GAAP gross profit 44,854 48,416 47,349 187,504 167,563 GAAP gross margin: Products (12.6 )% 1.3 % 7.6 % (0.3 )% 6.6 % Services 81.2 % 76.7 % 73.9 % 77.5 % 73.7 % Total GAAP gross margin 36.9 % 35.2 % 35.0 % 36.7 % 34.1 % Stock-based compensation expense - Products 426 666 692 3,333 3,175 Stock-based compensation expense - Services (19 ) 289 145 692 358 Amortization of software development cost - Services 290 152 151 744 605 Non-GAAP gross profit: Products (6,838 ) 1,630 6,717 2,452 22,450 Services 52,389 47,893 41,620 189,821 149,251 Total Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,551 $ 49,523 $ 48,337 $ 192,273 $ 171,701 Non-GAAP gross margin: Products (11.9 )% 2.2 % 8.5 % 0.9 % 7.7 % Services 81.7 % 77.4 % 74.4 % 78.1 % 74.2 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 37.5 % 36.0 % 35.8 % 37.6 % 35.0 % GAAP research and development $ 15,267 $ 17,562 $ 16,450 $ 73,183 $ 68,647 Stock-based compensation expense (2,883 ) (3,584 ) (2,631 ) (16,149 ) (12,700 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,384 $ 13,978 $ 13,819 $ 57,034 $ 55,947 Percentage of revenue 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 11.2 % 11.4 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 20,823 $ 17,832 $ 18,004 $ 73,723 $ 66,141 Stock-based compensation expense (2,437 ) (1,594 ) (1,283 ) (8,447 ) (5,899 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 18,386 $ 16,238 $ 16,721 $ 65,276 $ 60,242 Percentage of revenue 15.1 % 11.8 % 12.4 % 12.8 % 12.3 % GAAP general and administrative $ 14,304 $ 17,052 $ 13,282 $ 72,134 $ 56,371 Stock-based compensation expense (8,771 ) (8,556 ) (5,346 ) (40,036 ) (25,816 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,533 $ 8,496 $ 7,936 $ 32,098 $ 30,555 Percentage of revenue 4.6 % 6.2 % 5.9 % 6.3 % 6.2 %

