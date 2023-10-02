Arlington Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Avenu Insights & Analytics

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Avenu Insights & Analytics (“Avenu” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated administrative, revenue enhancement and payment software and solutions to state and local governments, from Mill Point Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.





Headquartered in Centreville, VA, Avenu provides innovative software solutions that help the government recover revenue and manage day-to-day operations and administration. The Company’s broad product suite includes compliance solutions, permitting, licensing and digital transactions, payment processing, public administration software and managed services. Avenu employs over 600 individuals and serves more than 4,000 customers across the US and Canada. The Company will continue to be led by Paul Colangelo and the existing leadership team.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “Avenu offers an attractive platform from which to build upon given their robust product offering and strong leadership position in the highly fragmented state and local government markets. The Company’s software maximizes revenue without raising taxes, simplifies government processes and meaningfully reduces costs, while providing greater transparency and an improved experience for citizens. We are excited to partner with Paul Colangelo and the broader Avenu leadership team as we further invest in and grow the business.”

Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu, said, “Partnering with Arlington Capital is an important step in Avenu’s growth trajectory. Arlington’s long history of success in government and software investing, combined with their robust experience and sterling reputation, make them the ideal investment partner. Together we plan to further invest in and expand our product offering and capabilities while continuing our high standards of service and commitment to our customers.”

Bilal Noor, a Principal at Arlington Capital added, “Avenu is well positioned to support state and local governments as these customers continue to focus on modernizing and improving their legacy technology systems and processes. This macro tailwind combined with Avenu’s strong management team, robust corporate infrastructure and significant pipeline of potential M&A opportunities position the Company for strong organic and inorganic growth.”

Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor to Arlington Capital Partners. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Avenu.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue enhancement solutions. Avenu’s comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. To learn more, visit www.avenuinsights.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital’s website at arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on Linkedin.

Contacts

Arlington Capital Partners



Kelsey Clute, VP of Investor Relations



kclute@arlingtoncap.com