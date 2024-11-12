Arlen Shenkman to Join UKG as President, Chief Financial Officer

Key Points:





Known as a global technology leader at multi-billion-dollar public enterprise software companies, Shenkman was principal architect of SAP’s rapid transformation into a cloud company

Shenkman brings 25 years of experience leading high-growth businesses at Boomi, Citrix, and SAP

Beginning in January 2025, Shenkman will succeed award-winning CFO John Butler as he retires after nearly 30 years at the company

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced that Arlen Shenkman will join as president, chief financial officer (CFO) beginning on January 6, 2025.

Shenkman has more than 25 years of experience as a global technology executive driving financial and capital management strategies and overseeing investments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at multi-billion-dollar public enterprise software companies. Most recently, Shenkman was president of Boomi where he oversaw finance, IT, legal, corporate development, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence initiatives. Previously, Shenkman was executive vice president (EVP) and CFO of Citrix Systems, Inc., and he held multiple executive roles at SAP, including CFO of SAP North America — SAP’s largest business unit — and EVP & global head of business development & ecosystems, where he was responsible for M&A and the integration of companies into SAP. He was the principal architect of SAP’s rapid transformation into a cloud company.

As UKG CFO, Shenkman will lead the finance organization — including global accounting, financial planning, reporting, analysis, business analytics, tax and treasury, and financial administrative operation — as well as corporate development, M&A, and procurement.

Shenkman will succeed longtime UKG CFO John Butler, who announced his intention to retire earlier in the year after nearly 30 years with the company. Butler was named CFO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal for his leadership role in the 2020 merger between Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software to form UKG. He will remain at UKG through the company’s fiscal second quarter to work with Shenkman on the transition.

“We are excited to welcome Arlen Shenkman as our incoming chief financial officer. His extensive technology expertise and track record of optimizing the financial engines of high-growth companies makes him an ideal fit to help guide UKG to the next level,” said UKG CEO Jen Morgan. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Arlen to fuel our strong growth and invest in our customers.” Morgan added, “I also want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank UKG’s outgoing CFO, John Butler, for being an outstanding and dedicated leader at UKG.”

“I am thrilled to join UKG at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Shenkman. “UKG’s commitment to innovation and its unwavering focus on customer success truly resonates with me. I look forward to working with the talented UKG team to accelerate the company’s growth and ensure its continued long-term success.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people®. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

