Arkose Labs Earns WCAG 2.2 Compliance for Digital Accessibility

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bot—Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, announced today that it has earned Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance for its enforcement challenges via conformance with the WCAG 2.2 Level AA standard. The newly added WCAG 2.2 criteria aim to optimize the accessibility experience for users on mobile and touchscreen devices. This achievement comes quickly on the heels of the company attaining WCAG 2.1.

WCAG represents a globally recognized set of standards formulated by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to guarantee the accessibility of websites and digital content for individuals with disabilities. Arkose Labs attained WCAG certification through a strategic collaboration with me2 accessibility, an esteemed industry frontrunner in web accessibility assessments. Possessing a decade of expertise and having conducted hundreds of accessibility audits, evaluations, and assessments, me2 executed thorough evaluations utilizing diverse methods to confirm Arkose Labs’ adherence to every success criterion outlined in the WCAG guidelines. Arkose Labs stands out as the sole provider of bot detection and mitigation solutions boasting enforcement challenges that not only align with WCAG standards but are also officially certified.

“At the heart of our ethos lies a commitment to accessibility,” said Ashish Jain, Chief Product Officer, Arkose Labs. “It’s not a mere afterthought but an integral element woven into our very fabric of development and testing processes. By championing accessibility since the inception of the company, we have been, in effect, sculpting a digital landscape that’s inclusive and welcoming to all consumers. Our steadfast belief is rooted in the principle that everyone, without exception, should enjoy equal access to the products and services offered by our customers, which represent the biggest companies in the world. We’re resolute in our mission to dismantle any barriers that stand in the way of universal accessibility.”

Arkose Labs ensures its enforcement challenges are usable by the widest possible range of consumers, regardless of their abilities or disabilities. This commitment extends to addressing the four broad categories of disabilities:

Visual: Visual challenges are designed to accommodate most minor visual impairments. For users with more severe visual impairments or complete blindness, audio challenge provides an alternative solution. Motor: Visual and audio challenges fully support keyboard compatibility, allowing seamless operation with a wide range of alternative input devices. Auditory: Visual challenges accommodate any level of auditory impairment, so users can successfully engage with and solve the visual challenge. Cognitive: Challenges use clear and simple language and offer user retries, to enhance user accessibility and ensure a positive experience.

“I’m especially proud of the work our team has done in creating Arkose MatchKey,” said Jain. “Arkose MatchKey is our suite of enforcement challenges that meet modern bot threats head-on by providing the best of defensibility, usability, and accessibility all in one product.”

For more information about Arkose Labs’ degree of conformance with WCAG as well as section 508, Arkose Labs has prepared an Accessibility Conformance Report.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs, a trusted leader in bot management and account security, safeguards the world’s largest B2C enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, and trailblazing businesses. Its AI-powered Arkose Bot Manager platform provides detection and protection, precisely distinguishing legitimate consumers from malicious bots and diminishing adversaries’ financial gains by increasing attack effort and cost. G2 consistently ranks Arkose Labs high for customer satisfaction and extensive market presence, based on verified customer reviews. Innovating the first cybersecurity industry guarantee program, the company offers $1 million warranties for credential stuffing, card testing, and SMS toll fraud. Arkose Labs is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with global offices in Asia, Australia, Central America, and South America.

