Arkose Labs Earns a Win in Inaugural Remote Excellence Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bot—Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, has been recognized in the first-ever Remote Excellence Awards, in the trailblazer category. The awards, presented by Remote, honors companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and enthusiasm in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by remote work.









The awards celebrate Arkose Labs’ efforts driving success in the realm of remote work and distributed teams and provide a roadmap of effective strategies and practices for other businesses to follow. The winners across 10 categories were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of judges, comprising Remote’s leaders and a panel of influential industry figures, considering factors such as employee engagement, impact on employee engagement and productivity, and technology adoption.

“Arkose Labs’ achievement in the Remote Excellence Awards highlights the dedication and hard work of its leaders and teams in succeeding in the new world of work,” said Job van der Voort, CEO, and Co-founder of Remote. “Organizations like these have become the benchmark, through their commitment to excellence and their ability to thrive, paving a way forward for other organizations to confidently pursue their own remote work endeavors.”

“Navigating the challenges of global remote work and hiring internationally required more than just technological adjustments,” said Arkose Labs CFO Frank Teruel. “It demands a reimagining of collaboration, communication, and company culture. This recognition and partnership highlights our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when we empower global talent, harmonize culture, and re-architect processes to ensure that we not only adapt to the changing work environment but also thrive in it.”

About Arkose Labs:

Arkose Labs, a trusted leader in bot management and account security, safeguards the world’s largest B2C enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, and trailblazing businesses. Its AI-powered Arkose Bot Manager platform provides detection and protection, precisely distinguishing legitimate consumers from malicious bots and diminishing adversaries’ financial gains by increasing attack effort and cost. G2 consistently ranks Arkose Labs high for customer satisfaction and extensive market presence, based on verified customer reviews. Innovating the first cybersecurity industry guarantee program, the company offers $1 million warranties for credential stuffing, card testing, and SMS toll fraud. Arkose Labs is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with global offices in Asia, Australia, Central America, and South America.

