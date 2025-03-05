Arkose Labs Achieves Fourth Consecutive Year of ISO Certifications; Successfully Transitions to ISO 27001:2022 Standards

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bot--Arkose Labs, the global leader in account security, today announced the continuation of its ISO certifications for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to global security, privacy and compliance excellence. This internationally recognized certification demonstrates that Arkose Labs adheres to the most rigorous information security standards, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data. The company has also successfully transitioned to the latest ISO 27001:2022 standard, underscoring its dedication to staying at the forefront of information security best practices.

Following an independent audit by Intertek, a globally recognized certification body, Arkose Labs has maintained compliance with:

ISO 27001:2022 – Strengthening risk management and cybersecurity resilience

ISO 27002:2022 – Enhancing security control frameworks to mitigate evolving threats

ISO 27018:2019 – Upholding rigorous protection standards for personal data in cloud environments

ISO 27701:2019 – Reinforcing privacy information management and compliance with global data regulations





“Our customers trust us to protect their most sensitive data and security is deeply embedded in our culture,” said Arkose Labs Chief Security Officer Phil Steffora. “Achieving these certifications for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to security, privacy and compliance. Transitioning to ISO 27001:2022 ensures we continue to exceed industry expectations while proactively addressing emerging cybersecurity risks.”

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, develops and publishes standards that ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. Its certifications serve as a global benchmark for organizations seeking to demonstrate the highest standards in security and data protection. Arkose Labs ensures its security-first approach is externally validated and aligned with these and other leading industry standards as well as regulatory requirements.

Arkose Labs will continue to invest in its security and compliance programs, maintaining a proactive stance against emerging threats while delivering trusted solutions to its customers worldwide.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs is the leading global account security company, offering device ID, phishing protection, email intelligence and bot management. The biggest enterprises in the world, including two of the top three banks, Microsoft, Expedia, Roblox, etc., rely on Arkose Labs to stop account takeovers, fake account creations and SMS toll fraud. It draws on insights from an extensive cross-industry intelligence network, encompassing legitimate and attack patterns from the world’s leading companies. No other vendor provides more proactive support for internal security teams, actively takes down threat actor groups or excels like Arkose Labs in sabotaging the profitability of attackers. Based in San Mateo, California, Arkose Labs operates worldwide with offices in APAC, Central America, EMEA and South America.

