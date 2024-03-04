Arkansas Virtual Academy Launches Statewide ‘Book Buddies’ Challenge In Honor of National Reading Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #ARVA—Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), a tuition-free, online K-12 public charter school powered by K12, kicked off its first-ever statewide ‘Arkansas Book Buddies’ reading initiative on Friday, March 1, in celebration of National Reading Month. The monthlong challenge will be led by ARVA middle and high schoolers who will encourage younger students to read and earn points for prizes. The challenge is open to all Arkansas students in Kindergarten through fourth grade.





“We are so excited to celebrate National Reading Month with this fun challenge,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Arkansas Book Buddies is a great opportunity for our students to mentor younger children statewide by inviting them to discover the immense joy of reading.”

Each Friday in March beginning March 8, a new Arkansas Virtual Academy student book review video will be posted on the dedicated site, recapping a favorite book for parents and children to watch together. For each video watched, viewers will be entered for a chance to win exciting prizes from ARVA and K12. Participants must be registered here and can earn one entry per video watched for a total of four entries. An additional four entries can be earned by sharing the video series on Instagram and/or Facebook each week with #ArkansasBookBuddies.

Prizes include:

First Place: Great Wolf Lodge Water Park 3-night stay and Wolf Passes for a Family of 4

Second Place: Arkansas Adventures Family Package including a One-Year Museum of Discovery Family Membership and a One-Year Little Rock Zoo Membership

Third Place: Amazon Kids Kindle

Fourth Place: Scholastic Gift Card

Open since 2003, Arkansas Virtual Academy serves more than 4,000 students representing all 75 counties statewide. ARVA’s curriculum is developed by K12, an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering personalized learning options to students nationwide. Along with its parent company, Stride, Inc., K12 has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions that meet online and blended learning goals.

For complete details on the challenge and to register, visit https://webinars.on24.com/K12/BookBuddies.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. ARVA’s Education Hub in Little Rock opened in 2023, the school’s 20th year. The Hub serves as another facet of student career readiness training and a space for ARVA students to engage in quintessential public school activities. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and allows families access to engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a division of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

About K12

At K12, a division of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. Stride has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curricula, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curricula. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at: K12.com.

