Arkadium Unveils New Third Party Publishing for Game Developers Alongside its ‘APF1’ – One Million Dollar Fund

Leading Browser-based Game Company Launches New Service with Seven Inaugural Games from Third Party Developers, Led by the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Official Game with Sony Pictures Entertainment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arkadium–Arkadium, a leader in browser-based games (BBGs), proudly announced that it is now offering third party publishing to game developers for the first time since the company formed over 23 years ago. Following the successful opening of its platform and distribution network to developers through the “Arkadium for Developers” program in April 2024, the new publishing service will provide BBG developers access to extensive publishing resources, including capital, marketing, user acquisition, promotions, analytics, monetization, and more. As the company expands and builds upon its storied success, developers who partner with Arkadium will benefit from rich experience and massive distribution partnerships.









To further support game makers, Arkadium has established the one-million-dollar “Arkadium Publishing Fund 1” (APF1), providing funds and support for BBGs that are identified as great additions to the Arkadium network. Recipients will benefit from sizable funds and support including the opportunity for their game to have a guaranteed one million game starts within its first 90 days of launch. This is accomplished through the reach Arkadium offers its developers via its platform and extensive partnership channels with top web destinations.

“Arkadium is proudly opening its doors for third party developers to bring their browser-based games to a global audience, backed by substantial resources and an experienced team to support their efforts,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder at Arkadium. “We are leveling the playing field and expanding the reach of talented developers by providing best-in-class publishing and our one-million-dollar publishing fund.”

The appetite for the developer program can be seen in the first round of revealed games coming onto Arkadium which are via licensed partnerships. Arkadium has strategically partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment to release the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? official game, out now, which coincides with the latest season that premiered on ABC on July 10 to rave reviews and audience accolades. Fans of the popular trivia quiz show can now test their skills in the new official game.

Alongside this marquee title, Arkadium is kicking off its third-party efforts with a portfolio of diverse BBG games newly launched from game developers from around the world including:

Multiplayer Chess Online (developer: Foony) – a new chess game geared toward playing real-time with friends

(developer: Dylan Kapoor) – a riddle game challenging players to solve in as few answers as possible Categories (developer: Article 19) – a new word game where players will create groups of words that share a common theme to solve the puzzle

(developer: Article 19) – an escape game featuring daily puzzles and hundreds of levels Element Blocks (developer: Famobi) – a captivating puzzle game where players arrange blocks to complete solid rows with no gaps

“I’m thrilled to be able to reveal the seven games that will serve as our inaugural line up as they each come from amazing developers, who hail from all around the world! Our new Arkadium publishing initiative builds on our ‘Arkadium for Developers’ program with even more support for game developers to succeed on browser,” said Dan Butchko, Director of Developer Relations at Arkadium. “This is the next step in our continuing growth as the leader of the BBG sector as we build the world’s best gaming platform alongside some of the most innovative and passionate game creators.”

Arkadium is committed to serving the needs of developers worldwide and will continue to roll out new initiatives to support bringing great BBGs to a global audience. Developers can now submit for consideration to partner with Arkadium to bring their game(s) to market via publishing@arkadium.com, and more information is available at https://developers.arkadium.com/.

With an active portfolio of 75 first party games, Arkadium titles are played by 18 million players monthly, resulting in 150 million unique game starts. Arkadium’s distribution network goes beyond a single URL as the company powers more than 300 game channels for some of the largest web destinations in the world, including The Washington Post, AARP, DailyMail, and USA Today. Arkadium serves a global audience, with a majority of its players being based in North America and over 18 years old.

About Arkadium

Arkadium is the ultimate destination for browser-based games (BBGs) featuring over 1,000 games including perennial favorites Mahjong Dimensions, Word Wipe, and Jewel Shuffle. Millions of players enjoy games worldwide at Arkadium.com and also its wide distribution network including partnered sites USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, and Microsoft. Founded in 2001 by husband-and-wife team, Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello, Arkadium makes games you can feel good about. Its mission is to create and curate quality browser-based games that can be enjoyed by grown-ups anywhere, anytime. The company is headquartered in New York with a studio in Portugal and has been recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain’s New York, and more. To learn more, visit Arkadium.com or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

