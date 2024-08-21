Ark Acquires Vantyr, Enhancing SaaS and Cloud Security Capabilities Across Commercial and Government Markets

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Ark Infotech LLC (“Ark”), a leading cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider serving both commercial and government sectors, proudly announces the acquisition of Vantyr, an innovative company focused on securing non-human identities across cloud and SaaS environments. This acquisition follows Ark’s December 2023 acquisition of slauth.io, a cutting-edge IAM Policy Copilot product, and positions Ark as a formidable force in the cloud and SaaS security market.





By acquiring Vantyr, Ark is strategically entering the SaaS security domain, focusing on the most critical business applications, such as Salesforce – expanding our cybersecurity offerings to include specialized protection for one of the most widely used CRM platforms in the world. Vantyr’s expertise in securing app-to-app connections across cloud and SaaS applications enhances our ability to provide tailored solutions to address the unique challenges of managing integrations and data flows across critical business applications. This acquisition positions Ark to deliver even greater value to clients who rely on SaaS applications for their business operations, ensuring their environments are secure, compliant, and optimized for performance.

Vantyr was founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs Mark Balovnev, Marek Termanowski, and Mile Oreskovic, and is based in San Francisco, California. The platform boasts a unique and proprietary solution in the field of SaaS security, with a focus on safeguarding the app-to-app ecosystem. The platform provides instant visibility into SaaS environments, enabling businesses to discover, audit, and protect their SaaS applications from potential security threats. Vantyr’s proprietary technology supports key SaaS platforms like Salesforce, GitHub, and Slack, providing critical features such as user and integration inventory, risk scoring, data flow mapping, and automated threat remediation.

Raj Natarajan, President & CEO of Ark, stated, “The acquisition of Vantyr enhances our cybersecurity portfolio, integrating Vantyr’s advanced SaaS security with our existing slauth.io platform. This combination strengthens our offerings, providing a comprehensive solution to address security challenges across cloud and SaaS environments, equipping our clients to better protect their digital assets.”

“Securing SaaS applications is the fastest growing pain point for businesses of every size,” Mark Balovnev, CEO of Vantyr, said. “Shadow IT, shadow AI, and app-to-app connections represent an exponential sprawl of hidden corners, data flows, and security risks. The cutting-edge platform we’ve built at Vantyr is an ideal complement to Ark’s cloud and SaaS security platform and we’re excited to further our shared mission to provide comprehensive and simple SaaS security for organizations anywhere.”

Socrates Geetha, CTO of Ark, noted the synergy between Vantyr and slauth.io, stating, “Vantyr’s focus on non-human identities and app-to-app security complements slauth.io’s IAM capabilities, enabling us to offer a comprehensive security solution that manages access and protects data flows within SaaS environments.”

Marek Termanowski, CPO of Vantyr, added, “Our mission at Vantyr has always been to provide deep visibility, lifecycle management, and security into complex SaaS environments. By integrating with Ark’s powerful cloud and IAM solutions, we are set to deliver even more impactful security capabilities, ensuring our customers stay ahead of potential threats.”

Ark’s acquisition of Vantyr is expected to solidify Ark’s position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, offering unparalleled protection for cloud and SaaS applications globally. The combined strength of Ark’s slauth.io and Vantyr’s advanced technology will empower organizations to protect their most valuable digital assets while driving business success.

Great Elm Solutions, Inc. served as the financial advisor and deal broker for both Ark and Vantyr. Details of the transaction remain confidential, not subject to regulatory constraints.

