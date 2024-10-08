Arjan van Westerloo Appointed President of NEP UK, The Netherlands and Ireland

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEP Group is pleased to announce that Arjan van Westerloo has been appointed President of NEP UK, The Netherlands and Ireland, effective immediately.









As a further step towards unifying its organization, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation while maintaining exceptional service across its European operations, NEP will move from three to two business clusters in Europe. Arjan will lead the new cluster encompassing the UK, the Netherlands and Ireland, while Tex Teixeira continues as President for the Northern, Mid- and Southern cluster of Europe. Both will continue to report directly to Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe.

Arjan joined NEP in April 2022 and has very successfully transformed NEP The Netherlands’ business. With a strong background from the broadcast/television industry, holding leadership roles at major broadcasters and production houses, he has brought valuable experience that has significantly benefitted NEP’s operations.

Lise Heidal noted, “ Arjan’s leadership and achievements at NEP The Netherlands have been remarkable. His new role comes at a critical time as we strengthen our structure across our 12 European markets to better serve our clients with a unified yet localized approach.”

Arjan stated, “ I am honoured to expand my role and excited to support our teams in the UK and Ireland. Together, we will continue to ensure the highest standards of service and client-focused innovation. With our global network, we are uniquely positioned to offer unrivalled services and solutions.”

For more information about NEP and our European business, please visit our website at nepgroup.com or contact Lise Heidal at lheidal@nepgroup.com.

About NEP Group

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We’re built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

