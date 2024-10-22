Arizona’s Largest Limited Jurisdiction Court Adopts Tyler Technologies’ Court Case Management Solution

Modernized solution will improve Phoenix Municipal Court’s operations

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Phoenix Municipal Court (Court) to utilize Tyler's Enterprise Justice solution, a cloud-based case management system (CMS) powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).





“Phoenix Municipal Court is excited to partner with Tyler Technologies to modernize our technology infrastructure,” said Chief Presiding Judge Don Taylor, Phoenix Municipal Court. “Tyler’s innovative solutions will enhance our abilities to streamline processes, augment efficiency, improve public accessibility, and continually deliver a better experience to our community.”

The Phoenix Municipal Court’s current CMS is a custom, in-house development application that has served the Court well. However, the Court, in keeping with its philosophy of continuous improvement, has recognized its evolving needs and has recognized that currently existing, more advanced technology will allow those needs to be better met. Tyler’s Enterprise Justice solution will provide a more modernized system, benefiting not only the Court, but more importantly, the community.

As Arizona’s largest limited jurisdiction court and among the busiest municipal courts in the United States, Phoenix Municipal Court plans to leverage Tyler’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including Enterprise Case Manager, Defendant Access, Electronic Filing, re:Search, and Redaction. These solutions will streamline the Court’s operations while enhancing public access to justice.

Anticipated capabilities and advantages of implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Justice solution include:

Modernized case management : Streamlined workflows, intuitive interface, and easy navigation for efficient data entry and task management.

: Streamlined workflows, intuitive interface, and easy navigation for efficient data entry and task management. Enhanced case management : Effective case assignment, tracking, and management with real-time notifications and alerts.

: Effective case assignment, tracking, and management with real-time notifications and alerts. Improved accessibility : Mobile and online access for court staff, individuals, and justice partners.

: Mobile and online access for court staff, individuals, and justice partners. Paperless operations : Reduced manual processes and paper-based transactions for increased efficiency.

: Reduced manual processes and paper-based transactions for increased efficiency. Data-driven decision making : Informed decision-making through data analytics and reporting.

: Informed decision-making through data analytics and reporting. Empowered court staff: Enhanced decision-making capabilities aligned with specific roles and responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Phoenix Municipal Court and provide them with a state-of-the-art case management solution,” stated Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “This system will enable the Phoenix Municipal Court to modernize its operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall experience for court staff and residents.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About Phoenix Municipal Court

“With pride and integrity, the Phoenix Municipal Court provides equal access to justice, professional and impartial treatment, and the fair and timely resolution of all court matters.” The Phoenix Municipal Court is Arizona’s largest limited jurisdiction court and is among the busiest municipal courts in the United States. The Court handles civil and criminal cases ranging from minor traffic violations to Class 1 misdemeanors carrying a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

