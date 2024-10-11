Home Business Wire Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7th,...
Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7th, 2024

di Business Wire

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.


Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on November 7th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

UBS Global Technology Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo TMT Conference

Martin Hull, VP and GM, Cloud and AI Platforms

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Ashwin Kohli, Chief Customer Officer

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Investor Relations

irevents@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Corporate Communications

amanda@arista.com

