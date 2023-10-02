Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2023 Financial Results on Monday, October 30th 2023

Home Business Wire Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2023 Financial Results on Monday, October 30th...
Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, October 30th, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.


Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on October 30th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming 2023 Analyst Day

Arista Networks will host a virtual 2023 Analyst Day: Cloud and AI Innovators, on Thursday, November 9th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested participants will be able to join the webcast event through the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham 17th Annual Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conferences

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

UBS Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo

408-547-5798

Director, Corporate Communications

amanda@arista.com

