Home Business Wire Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30th,...
Business Wire

Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024

di Business Wire

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.


Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on July 30th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Martin Hull, VP and GM, Cloud and AI Platforms

Monday, August 5, 2024

Time: 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Citi Global TMT Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Ashwin Kohli, Chief Customer Officer

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Jayshree Ullal, CEO

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 2:25 pm PT / 5:25 pm ET

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Investor Relations

irevents@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Corporate Communications

amanda@arista.com

Articoli correlati

Andrews Federal Credit Union Partners with Blend To Implement an Omnichannel Deposit Account Opening Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership to streamline member experience, reduce operational costs, and drive account conversionsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

Logitech Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release...
Continua a leggere

REPAY Announces Launch of Convertible Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php