Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on Monday, July 31st 2023

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, July 31st, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.





Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on July 31st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum



John McCool, Chief Platform Officer



Monday, August 7, 2023



Time: 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit



John McCool, Chief Platform Officer



Wednesday, August 23, 2023



Time: 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

Deutsche Bank’s 2023 Technology Conference



Martin Hull, VP Cloud, Platform Product Management



Thursday, August 31, 2023



Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference



Anshul Sadana, COO



Wednesday, September 6, 2023



Time: 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference



Ita Brennan, CFO



Thursday, September 7, 2023



Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference



Ita Brennan, CFO



Tuesday, September 12, 2023



Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.



Liz Stine, 408-547-5885



Director, Investor Relations



liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798



Director, Corporate Communications



amanda@arista.com