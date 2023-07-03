Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on Monday, July 31st 2023

Announces participation in upcoming investor events
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, July 31st, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on July 31st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:
KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Monday, August 7, 2023
Time: 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT
Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Time: 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT
Deutsche Bank’s 2023 Technology Conference
Martin Hull, VP Cloud, Platform Product Management
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
Anshul Sadana, COO
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT
Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
