Home Business Wire Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7th,...
Business Wire

Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

di Business Wire

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.


Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 7th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Ashwin Kohli, SVP of Customer Engineering

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Time: 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center/AI, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Director, Corporate Communications

amanda@arista.com

Articoli correlati

SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
IPS revenue up 19 percent sequentially; total SGH revenue of $285 millionMILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #AI--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”...
Continua a leggere

Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 23, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), the leading innovator of mass-capacity storage solutions, will report fiscal third...
Continua a leggere

Twilio to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php