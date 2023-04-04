<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 1st, 2023

di Business Wire

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 1st, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 1st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 1:55pm ET / 10:55am PT

Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 11:40am ET / 8:40am PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Director, Corporate Communications

amanda@arista.com

