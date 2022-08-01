Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“In Q2 2022, we achieved our first billion-dollar revenue quarter, despite the challenges of an uncertain supply chain environment,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “This record milestone further validates the customer value of Arista’s differentiated cloud networking platforms, now adopted by many of the largest cloud and enterprise customers around the world.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.052 billion, an increase of 20.0% compared to the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 48.7% from the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin of 61.2%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.1% in the first quarter of 2022 and 64.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.9%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 63.9% in the first quarter of 2022 and 65.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income of $299.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $196.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income of $342.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $216.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO said, “We are pleased with overall business momentum in the quarter with strong revenue growth driving significant EPS upside and demonstrating the inherent operational leverage of the business model.”

Company Highlights

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, we expect:

Revenue between $1.025 billion to $1.075 billion;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 60% to 62%; and

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 39%

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis (see further explanation below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Prepared Materials and Conference Call Information

Arista’s executives will discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time today. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862.

The financial results conference call will also be available via live webcast on Arista’s investor relations website at https://investors.arista.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our future performance, including quotations from management, statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook,” such as estimates regarding revenue, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022, statements regarding Arista’s business plans and its ability to execute such plans, and statements regarding the benefits of Arista’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks associated with: interruptions or delays in shipments; the impact of supply shortages and manufacturing disruptions on our business including increased purchase commitments and extended lead times, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public safety measures on our business; the rapid evolution of the networking market; any failure to successfully pursue new products and service offerings and expand into adjacent markets; a decline in our revenue growth rate; deferral, reduction or cancellation of orders from end customers; increased component costs including as a result of global inflationary pressures and the impact of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; variability in our gross margins including as a result of changes in end customer mix or product mix; adverse global economic and geopolitical conditions and reduced information technology and network infrastructure spending; intense competition; expansion of our international sales and operations; investments in or acquisitions of other businesses; fluctuations in our results of operations including as a result of seasonality; our ability to attract new large end customers or sell products and services to existing end customers and dependence on large end customers; the timing of orders and their fulfillment; our ability to increase market awareness of our company and new products and services; product quality problems; our ability to anticipate technological shifts and develop products to meet those technological shifts; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; a decline in end customer demand for our products or services; our ability to protect, defend and maintain our intellectual property rights; vulnerabilities in our products and failure of our products to detect security breaches; and tax, tariff, import/export restrictions; and other future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us can be found in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.arista.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, certain non-recurring charges or benefits, and the income tax effect of these non-GAAP exclusions. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures exclude net tax benefits associated with stock-based awards, which include excess tax benefits, and other discrete indirect effects of such awards. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, these measures are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting for future periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

The company’s guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and other non-recurring items. The company does not provide guidance on GAAP gross margin or GAAP operating margin or the various reconciling items between GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis is not available because stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision and Arista CUE are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 885,806 $ 566,467 $ 1,610,524 $ 1,105,612 Service 166,085 140,852 318,433 269,269 Total revenue 1,051,891 707,319 1,928,957 1,374,881 Cost of revenue: Product 375,634 225,779 669,443 444,212 Service 32,992 27,362 62,404 51,219 Total cost of revenue 408,626 253,141 731,847 495,431 Gross profit 643,265 454,178 1,197,110 879,450 Operating expenses: Research and development 178,158 143,293 350,164 275,780 Sales and marketing 79,372 70,625 160,111 141,645 General and administrative 22,882 20,895 45,995 36,368 Total operating expenses 280,412 234,813 556,270 453,793 Income from operations 362,853 219,365 640,840 425,657 Other income (loss), net (533 ) 1,719 30,947 3,294 Income before income taxes 362,320 221,084 671,787 428,951 Provision for income taxes 63,221 24,196 100,429 51,697 Net income $ 299,099 $ 196,888 $ 571,358 $ 377,254 Net income per share (1): Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.64 $ 1.86 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.62 $ 1.80 $ 1.18 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share (1): Basic 306,754 305,844 307,399 305,536 Diluted 316,581 318,840 318,040 318,708

_______________________

(1) Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in November 2021.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 643,265 $ 454,178 $ 1,197,110 $ 879,450 GAAP gross margin 61.2 % 64.2 % 62.1 % 64.0 % Stock-based compensation expense 2,312 1,796 3,621 3,196 Intangible asset amortization 6,012 5,465 11,733 10,929 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 651,589 $ 461,439 $ 1,212,464 $ 893,575 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.9 % 65.2 % 62.9 % 65.0 % GAAP income from operations $ 362,853 $ 219,365 $ 640,840 $ 425,657 Stock-based compensation expense 50,224 44,944 100,503 82,497 Intangible asset amortization 7,708 7,365 15,019 14,795 Acquisition-related costs (1) 4,691 — 4,691 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 425,476 $ 271,674 $ 761,053 $ 522,949 Non-GAAP operating margin 40.4 % 38.4 % 39.5 % 38.0 % GAAP net income $ 299,099 $ 196,888 $ 571,358 $ 377,254 Stock-based compensation expense 50,224 44,944 100,503 82,497 Intangible asset amortization 7,708 7,365 15,019 14,795 Acquisition-related costs (1) 4,691 — 4,691 — Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investments 5,084 — (23,413 ) — Tax benefit on stock-based awards (17,725 ) (24,113 ) (48,689 ) (45,019 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions (6,401 ) (8,256 ) (8,281 ) (13,862 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 342,680 $ 216,828 $ 611,188 $ 415,665 GAAP diluted net income per share (2) $ 0.94 $ 0.62 $ 1.80 $ 1.18 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.14 0.06 0.12 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.08 $ 0.68 $ 1.92 $ 1.30 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share (2) 316,581 318,840 318,040 318,708 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 2,312 $ 1,796 $ 3,621 $ 3,196 Research and development 28,449 23,139 56,025 45,121 Sales and marketing 12,827 11,368 25,936 21,453 General and administrative 6,636 8,641 14,921 12,727 Total $ 50,224 $ 44,944 $ 100,503 $ 82,497

___________________

(1) Represent non-recurring costs associated with business combinations, which primarily include retention bonuses, and professional and consulting fees. (2) Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in November 2021.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 493,246 $ 620,813 Marketable securities 2,408,656 2,787,502 Accounts receivable 585,786 516,509 Inventories 852,810 650,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 388,697 237,735 Total current assets 4,729,195 4,812,676 Property and equipment, net 91,823 78,634 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 140,836 93,555 Goodwill 273,494 188,397 Investments 38,263 20,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,869 65,182 Deferred tax assets 442,455 442,295 Other assets 46,610 33,443 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,824,545 $ 5,734,429 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 275,093 $ 202,636 Accrued liabilities 210,334 226,643 Deferred revenue 697,762 593,578 Other current liabilities 94,837 86,972 Total current liabilities 1,278,026 1,109,829 Income taxes payable 79,422 69,916 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 51,793 56,527 Deferred revenue, non-current 335,728 335,734 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 13,447 129,074 Other long-term liabilities 60,337 54,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,818,753 1,755,829 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 30 31 Additional paid-in capital 1,638,787 1,530,046 Retained earnings 2,408,294 2,456,823 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41,319 ) (8,300 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,005,792 3,978,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,824,545 $ 5,734,429

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 571,358 $ 377,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other 28,012 25,235 Stock-based compensation 100,503 82,497 Noncash lease expense 9,161 8,410 Deferred income taxes (105,937 ) (2,998 ) Unrealized gain on equity investments (23,413 ) — Amortization of investment premiums 11,457 12,121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (64,335 ) 25,326 Inventories (202,052 ) (63,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (158,149 ) (44,356 ) Other assets (5,543 ) (3,390 ) Accounts payable 71,169 10,879 Accrued liabilities (16,210 ) 20,025 Deferred revenue 91,201 95,263 Income taxes payable 10,792 (9,144 ) Other liabilities 221 (15,550 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 318,235 518,041 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 829,714 819,807 Purchases of marketable securities (641,979 ) (1,241,657 ) Purchases of property and equipment (23,744 ) (9,567 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (145,087 ) 1,419 Investments in privately-held companies and intangibles (11,691 ) (6,084 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 165,746 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 172,959 (436,082 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans 22,991 26,884 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (18,802 ) (6,353 ) Repurchase of common stock (619,888 ) (101,355 ) Net cash used in financing activities (615,699 ) (80,824 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (3,041 ) (665 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (127,546 ) 470 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period 625,050 897,454 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 497,504 $ 897,924

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.



Liz Stine, 408-547-5885



Investor Relations



liz@arista.com