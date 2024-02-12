Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023.





“I am truly honored to be a part of the leadership team that will drive Arista 2.0 products and technology for enterprise, cloud and AI customers,” said incoming CFO Chantelle Breithaupt. “As we enter 2024, we remain focused on satisfying their most demanding requirements with our compelling, innovative networking solutions.”

Full Year Financial Results

Revenue of $5,860.2 million, an increase of 33.8% compared to fiscal year 2022.

GAAP gross margin of 61.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 61.1% in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 62.6%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 61.9% in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income of $2,087.3 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1,352.4 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income of $2,199.4 million or $6.94 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1,448.3 million or $4.58 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $1,540.4 million, an increase of 2.1% compared to the third quarter of 2023, and an increase of 20.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin of 64.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 62.4% in the third quarter of 2023 and 60.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 65.4%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 63.1% in the third quarter of 2023 and 61.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income of $613.6 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $427.1 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income of $664.3 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $445.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s outgoing CFO said, “Our outstanding performance for 2023 epitomizes our focus on profitable revenue growth, expanding our enterprise and campus footprint while leveraging R&D and go-to-market investments across the business.”

Fourth Quarter Company Highlights

Full Year Company Highlights

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 62%; and

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 42%.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and other acquisition-related costs. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because these exclusions can be uncertain or difficult to predict, including stock-based compensation expense which is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the company’s common stock. The actual amount of these exclusions will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our future performance, including quotations from management, statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook,” such as estimates regarding revenue, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 and statements regarding the benefits of Arista’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks associated with: large purchases by a limited number of customers who represent a substantial portion of our revenue; adverse economic and geopolitical conditions and conflicts, including inflationary pressures which result in increased component costs and reduced information technology and network infrastructure spending, the Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Hamas conflicts and the Houthi attacks on marine vessels in the Red Sea; changes in our customers technology roadmaps and priorities including the need for the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and related technologies; the impact of sole or limited sources of supply, supply shortages and extended lead times or supply changes; volatility in our revenue growth rate; variations in our results of operations; the rapid evolution of the networking market; failure to successfully carry out new products and service offerings and expand into adjacent markets; variability in our gross margins; intense competition and industry consolidation; expansion of our international sales and operations; investments in or acquisitions of other businesses; seasonality and industry cyclicality; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; failure to raise additional capital on favorable terms; our inability to attract new large customers or sell additional products and services to our existing customers; sales of our switches generating most of our product revenue; large customers requiring more favorable terms; inability to increase market awareness or acceptance of our new products and services; decreases in the sales prices of our products and services; long and unpredictable sales cycles; declines in maintenance renewals by customers; product quality problems; failure to anticipate technological shifts; managing the supply of our products and product components; our dependence on third-party manufacturers to build our products; assertions by third parties of intellectual property rights infringement; failure to protect or assert our intellectual property rights; defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products, the failure of our products to detect security breaches or incidents, the misuse of our products or the risks or product liability; enhanced U.S. tax, tariff, import/export restrictions, Chinese regulations or other trade barriers; failure to comply with government law and regulations; issues in the development and use of artificial intelligence, combined with an uncertain regulatory environment; and other future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us can be found in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.arista.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on strategic investments, an intellectual property dispute settlement, and the income tax effect of these non-GAAP exclusions. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures exclude net tax benefits associated with stock-based awards, which include excess tax benefits, and other discrete indirect effects of such awards. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, these measures are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting for future periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit https://www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, NetDL and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 1,310,314 $ 1,096,866 $ 5,029,493 $ 3,716,079 Service 230,123 178,686 830,675 665,231 Total revenue 1,540,437 1,275,552 5,860,168 4,381,310 Cost of revenue: Product 495,826 471,617 2,061,167 1,573,629 Service 45,385 35,329 168,720 131,985 Total cost of revenue 541,211 506,946 2,229,887 1,705,614 Total gross profit 999,226 768,606 3,630,281 2,675,696 Operating expenses: Research and development 211,481 190,423 854,918 728,394 Sales and marketing 105,538 85,443 399,034 326,955 General and administrative 42,293 23,821 119,080 93,241 Total operating expenses 359,312 299,687 1,373,032 1,148,590 Income from operations 639,914 468,919 2,257,249 1,527,106 Other income, net 54,477 16,926 164,777 54,690 Income before income taxes 694,391 485,845 2,422,026 1,581,796 Provision for income taxes 80,755 58,756 334,705 229,350 Net income $ 613,636 $ 427,089 $ 2,087,321 $ 1,352,446 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.97 $ 1.39 $ 6.75 $ 4.41 Diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.35 $ 6.58 $ 4.27 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 311,612 306,162 309,354 306,473 Diluted 318,845 315,201 317,135 316,459

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 999,226 $ 768,606 $ 3,630,281 $ 2,675,696 GAAP gross margin 64.9 % 60.3 % 61.9 % 61.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 3,273 3,075 12,789 9,688 Intangible asset amortization 4,195 6,821 23,457 25,374 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,006,694 $ 778,502 $ 3,666,527 $ 2,710,758 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.4 % 61.0 % 62.6 % 61.9 % GAAP income from operations $ 639,914 $ 468,919 $ 2,257,249 $ 1,527,106 Stock-based compensation expense 81,358 64,954 296,756 230,934 Intangible asset amortization 6,690 9,316 33,437 33,650 Acquisition-related costs(1) — — — 4,691 Legal settlement (2) 16,000 — 16,000 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 743,962 $ 543,189 $ 2,603,442 $ 1,796,381 Non-GAAP operating margin 48.3 % 42.6 % 44.4 % 41.0 % GAAP net income $ 613,636 $ 427,089 $ 2,087,321 $ 1,352,446 Stock-based compensation expense 81,358 64,954 296,756 230,934 Intangible asset amortization 6,690 9,316 33,437 33,650 Acquisition-related costs(1) — — — 4,691 Gain on strategic investments — (3,358 ) (18,699 ) (27,479 ) Tax benefit on stock-based awards (40,561 ) (37,177 ) (174,122 ) (113,502 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions (12,795 ) (15,677 ) (41,283 ) (32,482 ) Legal settlement (2) 16,000 — 16,000 — Non-GAAP net income $ 664,328 $ 445,147 $ 2,199,410 $ 1,448,258 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.92 $ 1.35 $ 6.58 $ 4.27 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.16 0.06 0.36 0.31 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.08 $ 1.41 $ 6.94 $ 4.58 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share 318,845 315,201 317,135 316,459 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 3,273 $ 3,075 $ 12,789 $ 9,688 Research and development 46,506 37,174 172,177 130,897 Sales and marketing 19,613 15,532 71,074 57,571 General and administrative 11,966 9,173 40,716 32,778 Total $ 81,358 $ 64,954 $ 296,756 $ 230,934 ___________________ (1) Represents costs associated with business combinations, which primarily include retention bonuses, and professional and consulting fees.



(2) In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we agreed to pay $16 million to settle an intellectual property dispute and we recorded this amount to general and administrative expenses.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,938,606 $ 671,707 Marketable securities 3,069,362 2,352,022 Accounts receivable 1,024,569 923,096 Inventories 1,945,180 1,289,706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 412,518 314,217 Total current assets 8,390,235 5,550,748 Property and equipment, net 101,580 95,009 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 88,768 122,205 Goodwill 268,531 265,924 Deferred tax assets 945,792 574,912 Other assets 151,900 166,612 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,946,806 $ 6,775,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 435,059 $ 232,572 Accrued liabilities 407,302 292,487 Deferred revenue 915,204 637,432 Other current liabilities 152,041 131,040 Total current liabilities 1,909,606 1,293,531 Income taxes payable 95,751 89,839 Deferred revenue, non-current 591,000 403,814 Other long-term liabilities 131,390 102,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,727,747 1,889,590 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 2,108,331 1,780,714 Retained earnings 5,114,025 3,138,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,328 ) (33,908 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 7,219,059 4,885,820 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,946,806 $ 6,775,410

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,087,321 $ 1,352,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other 70,630 62,700 Noncash lease expense 18,236 18,648 Stock-based compensation 296,756 230,934 Deferred income taxes (370,796 ) (244,382 ) Gain on strategic investments (18,699 ) (27,479 ) Amortization of investment premiums (33,518 ) 12,767 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (101,473 ) (401,531 ) Inventories (655,474 ) (638,948 ) Other assets (66,401 ) (117,465 ) Accounts payable 198,612 31,436 Other liabilities 123,694 70,704 Deferred revenue 464,958 98,957 Income taxes, net 20,168 44,026 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,034,014 492,813 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 1,887,939 1,643,824 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 67,284 193,782 Purchases of marketable securities (2,606,878 ) (1,418,857 ) Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (34,434 ) (44,644 ) Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired 1,799 (145,087 ) Investment in notes and privately-held companies (3,164 ) (12,691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (687,454 ) 216,327 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans 62,093 48,411 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (33,563 ) (32,725 ) Repurchase of common stock (112,279 ) (670,287 ) Net cash used in financing activities (83,749 ) (654,601 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 675 (3,611 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,263,486 50,928 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period 675,978 625,050 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 1,939,464 $ 675,978

