Argonne hosts demo day for Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program

LEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twenty startups will present their technologies for a clean energy future at this year’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (LEEP) Demo Day June 7 in Chicago. LEEP connects entrepreneurs with resources and innovation ecosystems at U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national labs.

In addition to demos from companies currently participating in LEEP, the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk will also feature a panel discussion where program graduates share insights and advice about successful entrepreneurship. The technologies on display span renewable energy, materials for clean energy and water, batteries, building electrification, hydrogen fuel cells, and much more.

Participants in LEEP, which is funded by DOE’s Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Technologies Office, embed their early-stage startups within program nodes at Chain Reaction Innovations at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Ill.; Cyclotron Road at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif.; West Gate at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo.; and Innovation Crossroads at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn..

LEEP startups have exceeded $1 billion in follow-on funding and investments since the program began in 2015.

To learn more about the LEEP Demo Day and register for in-person or hybrid attendance, visit chainreaction.anl.gov/leepdemo-day-2023.

Contacts

Christopher J. Kramer

Head of Media Relations

Argonne National Laboratory

media@anl.gov
Office: 630.252.5580

