Argan, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.





Management will host a webcast with an accompanying slide presentation and conference call on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00pm ET to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Participants can access the live webcast by visiting this link. To access the call by phone, participants can use the following dial-in information:

Domestic: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Access code: 222989

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 20, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 49461. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until December 6, 2024.

About Argan

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Safe Harbor

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Argan, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company’s growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Argan. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company’s products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Argan. Although Argan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Argan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

