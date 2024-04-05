Home Business Wire Argan, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2024 Results and...
Argan, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, April 11, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 11, 2024.


Management will host a webcast with an accompanying slide presentation and conference call on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2024. Participants can access the live webcast by visiting this link. To access the call by phone, participants can use the following dial-in information:

  • Domestic: 888-506-0062
  • International: 973-528-0011
  • Access code: 802786

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 25, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 50203. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until April 11, 2025.

About Argan

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Contacts

Company:
David Watson

301.315.0027

Investor Relations:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

