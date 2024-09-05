Home Business Wire Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Business Wire

Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

di Business Wire

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announces financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended July 31, 2024. The Company will host an investor conference call today, September 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.


Consolidated Financial Highlights

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

July 31,

 

 

For the Quarter Ended:

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

Revenues

$

227,015

 

$

141,349

 

$

85,666

 

Gross profit

 

31,105

 

 

23,742

 

 

7,363

 

Gross margin %

 

13.7

%

 

16.8

%

 

(3.1

)%

Net income

$

18,198

 

$

12,767

 

$

5,431

 

Diluted income per share

 

1.31

 

 

0.94

 

 

0.37

 

EBITDA

 

24,842

 

 

17,945

 

 

6,897

 

Cash dividends per share

 

0.30

 

 

0.25

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,

 

For the Six Months Ended:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Change

Revenues

$

384,697

 

$

245,024

 

$

139,673

 

Gross profit

 

49,049

 

 

37,966

 

 

11,083

 

Gross margin %

 

12.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

(2.7

)%

Net income

$

26,080

 

$

14,876

 

$

11,204

 

Diluted per share

 

1.90

 

 

1.10

 

 

0.80

 

EBITDA

 

36,732

 

 

21,594

 

 

15,138

 

Cash dividends per share

 

0.60

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,

January 31,

 

As of:

 

2024

 

 

2024

 

Change

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

484,682

 

$

412,405

 

$

72,277

 

Net liquidity (1)

 

259,827

 

 

244,919

 

 

14,908

 

Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost

 

99,644

 

 

97,528

 

 

2,116

 

Project backlog

 

1,035,000

 

 

757,000

 

 

278,000

 

(1)

 

Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, “We are seeing continued momentum across our business as we move through fiscal 2025, as demonstrated by a 61% increase in consolidated revenues to $227 million during the second quarter, significantly enhanced profitability of $18.2 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, and EBITDA of approximately $25 million – our highest quarterly EBITDA level since 2017. These consolidated results reflect the strong performance of Gemma Power Systems and its sustained growth in the renewable market. The Roberts Company also generated record quarterly revenues of almost $50 million as it continues the delivery of successful projects to its customers.

“The Company closed the second quarter with backlog of $1.0 billion, which reflects an increase from last quarter of approximately $210 million, and includes $570 million of renewable projects. We believe that the addition of high energy demand data centers, the onshoring of manufacturing operations and the expansion of electric vehicle use are primary drivers of the increasing forecasts of future electrical power demands and the robust pipeline of new business opportunities. Our pipeline remains strong and we are confident that our energy-agnostic capabilities and proven success leave us well positioned to compete effectively for the growing number of projects coming to market. There is a critical need to establish consistent, high quality energy resources to ensure grid reliability, and we’re excited about the opportunities we are seeing to grow Argan’s role as a partner of choice for the construction of all types of energy facilities.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 were $227.0 million, an increase of $85.7 million, or 60.6%, from consolidated revenues of $141.3 million reported for the comparable prior year quarter. The Company experienced increased revenues at several projects, including the Trumbull Energy Center, a large combined cycle, gas-fired power plant under construction near Lordstown, Ohio; the Midwest Solar and Battery Projects; the 405 MW Midwest Solar Project; and the Louisiana LNG Facility. The overall increase in consolidated revenues between quarters was partially offset by decreased construction revenues associated with the Guernsey Power Station project, the Shannonbridge Power Project, the ESB FlexGen Peaker Plants and the Kilroot power facility, as those projects have concluded or are nearly complete.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, Argan’s consolidated gross profit was approximately $31.1 million, or 13.7% of consolidated revenues, reflecting positive profit contributions from all three reportable business segments. The consolidated gross profit percentage for the quarter reflects the changing mix of projects and contract types. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended July 31, 2023 was $23.7 million, or 16.8% of consolidated revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2024, from $10.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, these expenses declined to 5.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 7.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Other income, net, for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $5.6 million, which reflected income earned during the period on invested funds in the total amount of approximately $4.8 million. During the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Company recorded income tax expense of $6.1 million, primarily due to consolidated pre-tax book income of $24.3 million. For the comparable quarter last year, Argan recorded income tax expense of $4.6 million on consolidated pre-tax book income of $17.4 million.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, Argan achieved net income of $18.2 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for last year’s second quarter. EBITDA for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 increased to $24.8 million compared to $17.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Argan maintained a substantial total balance of cash, cash equivalents and investments during the quarter. The total balances were $484.7 million and $412.4 million as of July 31 and January 31, 2024, respectively. Balance sheet net liquidity was $259.8 million at July 31, 2024 and $244.9 million at January 31, 2024; furthermore, the Company had no debt.

First Six Months Results

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended July 31, 2024 were $384.7 million, an increase of $139.7 million, or 57.0%, from consolidated revenues of $245.0 million reported for the comparable prior year period.

For the six months ended July 31, 2024, consolidated gross profit increased to approximately $49.0 million, or consolidated gross margin of 12.8%, compared to consolidated gross profit of $38.0 million, or consolidated gross margin of 15.5%, reported for the six months ended July 31, 2023. The consolidated gross profit for the six months ended July 31, 2024 reflects the changing mix of projects and contract types and was adversely impacted by losses related to the Kilroot project.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.8 million to $23.9 million for the six months ended July 31, 2024, from $21.1 million in the comparable prior year period. However, as a percentage of revenues, these expenses declined to 6.2% from 8.6% between the periods.

Other income, net, for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $10.4 million, which reflects primarily income earned during the period on invested funds. During the six months ended July 31, 2024, the Company recorded income tax expense of $9.5 million primarily due to consolidated pre-tax book income of $35.6 million. For the comparable quarter last year, Argan recorded income tax expense of $5.5 million on consolidated pre-tax book income of $20.4 million.

For the six months ended July 31, 2024, Argan achieved net income of $26.1 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, versus net income of $14.9 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for last year’s comparable period. EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $36.7 million compared to $21.6 million in the same period of last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Argan will host a conference call and webcast for investors today, September 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Domestic stockholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011; all callers shall use access code: 246016.

The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2961/50947

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company’s website at https://arganinc.com/investor-center. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 19, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 50947. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until September 5, 2025.

About Argan

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Within this press release, the Company makes reference to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure described in this press release is important to management and investors because the measure supplements the understanding of Argan’s ongoing operating results, excluding the effects of capital structure, depreciation, amortization, and tax rates. The non-GAAP financial measure referred to above should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the GAAP financial information presented in this press release. Financial tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company’s future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains, and the Company’s effectiveness in mitigating future losses related to the Kilroot loss contract. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company’s SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

 

July 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

REVENUES

 

$

227,015

 

 

$

141,349

 

 

$

384,697

 

 

$

245,024

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

195,910

 

 

 

117,607

 

 

 

335,648

 

 

 

207,058

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

31,105

 

 

 

23,742

 

 

 

49,049

 

 

 

37,966

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

12,428

 

 

 

10,501

 

 

 

23,853

 

 

 

21,092

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

18,677

 

 

 

13,241

 

 

 

25,196

 

 

 

16,874

 

Other income, net

 

 

5,604

 

 

 

4,118

 

 

 

10,398

 

 

 

3,489

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

24,281

 

 

 

17,359

 

 

 

35,594

 

 

 

20,363

 

Income tax expense

 

 

6,083

 

 

 

4,592

 

 

 

9,514

 

 

 

5,487

 

NET INCOME

 

 

18,198

 

 

 

12,767

 

 

 

26,080

 

 

 

14,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(186

)

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(976

)

 

 

255

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

1,459

 

 

 

(683

)

 

 

490

 

 

 

(720

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

$

19,471

 

 

$

11,899

 

 

$

25,594

 

 

$

14,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

$

1.11

 

Diluted

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

13,403

 

 

 

13,403

 

 

 

13,331

 

 

 

13,408

 

Diluted

 

 

13,880

 

 

 

13,542

 

 

 

13,727

 

 

 

13,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.50

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

232,685

 

 

$

197,032

 

Investments

 

 

251,997

 

 

 

215,373

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

95,315

 

 

 

47,326

 

Contract assets

 

 

46,086

 

 

 

48,189

 

Other current assets

 

 

48,871

 

 

 

39,259

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

674,954

 

 

 

547,179

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

12,098

 

 

 

11,021

 

Goodwill

 

 

28,033

 

 

 

28,033

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,022

 

 

 

2,217

 

Deferred taxes, net

 

 

1,637

 

 

 

2,259

 

Right-of-use and other assets

 

 

7,830

 

 

 

7,520

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

726,574

 

 

$

598,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

99,693

 

 

$

39,485

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

61,698

 

 

 

81,721

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

253,736

 

 

 

181,054

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

415,127

 

 

 

302,260

 

Noncurrent liabilities

 

 

3,379

 

 

 

5,030

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

418,506

 

 

 

307,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 shares issued; 13,497,550 and 13,242,520 shares outstanding at July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

2,374

 

 

 

2,374

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

165,902

 

 

 

164,183

 

Retained earnings

 

 

243,519

 

 

 

225,507

 

Less treasury stock, at cost – 2,330,739 and 2,585,769 shares at July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

(99,644

)

 

 

(97,528

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,083

)

 

 

(3,597

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

308,068

 

 

 

290,939

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

726,574

 

 

$

598,229

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

July 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net income, as reported

$

18,198

$

12,767

Income tax expense

 

6,083

 

4,592

Depreciation

 

463

 

488

Amortization of intangible assets

 

98

 

98

EBITDA

$

24,842

$

17,945
 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Net income, as reported

$

26,080

$

14,876

Income tax expense

 

9,514

 

5,487

Depreciation

 

943

 

1,035

Amortization of intangible assets

 

195

 

196

EBITDA

$

36,732

$

21,594

 

Contacts

Company Contact:
David Watson

301.315.0027

Investor Relations Contacts:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

Articoli correlati

TD SYNNEX to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on September 26, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it will report its financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Braze Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely EngagingTM, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Smartsheet Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second quarter total revenue grew 17% year over year to $276.4 million Annualized recurring revenue grew 17% year over year...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php