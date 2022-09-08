Arena.im Adds 3 New Executives to Focus on Growth for Live Engagement Tools & First Party Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arena.im, an early stage startup focused on building the next generation of live engagement tools like Live Chat & Live Blog powered by Arena Personas, announced today that it’s adding three new executives to help focus on the next stages of growth: Wes Matsumoto: VP of Operations, Bradon Rice: VP of Sales and Erik “Archer” Smith: VP of Marketing. Collectively these executives bring over 40 years of experience scaling companies from their initial sales to $100M+ in revenue.

“Over the last three years, Arena has seen tremendous adoption of our free product. With over 20,000 customers across 150 countries on the platform, we’re the #1 Low-Code choice for Live Chat & Live Blog today,” said Paulo Martins, CEO and Founder of Arena.im, “but it’s time for us to move up market, so I’m thrilled to have Wes, Bradon and ‘Archer’ join to help us scale into the next phases of growth.”

The three new executives bring a complementary set of experiences in highly relevant markets like: Ad Tech, MarTech, Data & ML and Product Analytics.

Bradon joins Arena.im with over 20 years of go-to-market and sales experience. Having led sales organizations at companies like Quantcast and, most recently, Pendo.io, Bradon has spent much of his career focused on bringing audience growth and analytics tools to publishers, brands, and agencies.

Wes Matsumoto brings over a decade of operational experience from companies like Treasure Data, Arm and Genesys. Over his career he has built global, enterprise forecasting infrastructure & models to support both product-led and sales-led go-to-marketing strategies.

Erik ‘Archer’ Smith brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing. Starting his career as an entrepreneur in the social media space in the early 2000s, ‘Archer’ has held various leadership roles in marketing at companies like 8×8, Treasure Data, and, most recently, Scale Venture Partners where he advised other early stage companies with their go-to-market tactics.

“This is honestly my dream team,” continued Paulo. “These leaders have synergistic backgrounds to our business and proven track records of scaling companies through different phases of growth.”

Arena’s products help companies instantly increase audience engagement by adding features from today’s most popular social media apps onto any platform. Brands, publishers, retailers and educators use Arena.im to take their audience back from social media and turn their existing web and mobile properties into live “Arenas” where their audience can engage with each other over content, community and commerce, all powered by first party data and Arena Personas.

About Arena.im

Arena is developing the next generation of engagement tools to build trusted, live audiences on every platform. Our solutions leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement everywhere and our No Code deployment has allowed over 20000 organizations to quickly set up audiences on their home platforms and socialize over content, community and commerce. Learn more at Arena.im.

