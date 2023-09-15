Arduino and DMC Announce System Integrator Partnership to Bring Open Technology to Manufacturing Automation and Embedded Applications

DMC joins the Arduino System Integrator Partner Program as a Platinum Partner to accelerate time to market for enterprise customers.

DMC expands Arduino PRO solutions to 13 offices throughout North America, specializing in manufacturing automation & intelligence, test & measurement, embedded development and full-stack software development, including web, cloud , mobile & backend services.

The combination of DMC's expert system integration services with Arduino's world-class hardware advances the democratization of open hardware in the industrial automation sector.

AUSTIN, Texas & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arduino, an open-source hardware pioneer with 32 million active developers worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with DMC, a consulting firm providing high-caliber engineering and custom software development services for manufacturing, testing and product development organizations worldwide. The partnership unlocks the ability to provide end-to-end commercial solutions, solving advanced automation and product development challenges for enterprise customers deploying Arduino PRO products.





DMC joins Arduino’s ecosystem as a Platinum Partner, part of the Arduino System Integrators Partnership Program. The program is designed to fuel growth for professional service companies integrating Arduino technology in commercial projects for enterprise clients. Under the partnership, DMC and Arduino jointly approach projects to accelerate time-to-market and reduce NRE costs.

“We’re immensely proud to join the Arduino System Integrator program,” said Frank Riordan, DMC’s founder and CEO. “This partnership signifies DMC’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Together, we aim to offer integrated solutions that will revolutionize the way creators and industries approach technology.”

The partnership will initially focus on producing commercial solutions for manufacturing, logistic centers, and factories leveraging Arduino’s Opta PLC and Portenta Machine Controller, as well as OEM product development incorporating the Portenta and Nicla line of modules for embedded applications.

“For extensive automation and design projects, especially in the growing Arduino PRO ecosystem, DMC stands out as the preferred integrator,” said Guneet Bedi, Arduino’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “Our mutual objective is to assist forward-thinking industrial clients in creating and implementing automation and digital initiatives that deliver significant benefits. Arduino and DMC will jointly establish a higher standard for what enterprises can anticipate from open technology.”

This announcement marks another strategic step from Arduino to meet the growing demand for Arduino PRO hardware and software technology in enterprise IIoT applications. Other recent notable milestones include a $54M Series B funding round, joining the AWS Partner Network and the expansion of two North American offices to support growing enterprise sales.

To learn more about how Arduino’s partnership program helps shape IoT innovation, visit arduino.cc/pro/partnerships-integrator-program.

About Arduino

Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino’s solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomous vehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $54 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at https://www.arduino.cc/ or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DMC

DMC is a project-based engineering and software development firm focused on software development and control systems. We develop and implement solutions for a wide range of industries using a variety of technologies and platforms. Since 1996, DMC has succeeded in helping hundreds of clients increase efficiency and productivity by delivering world-class solutions throughout the globe.

