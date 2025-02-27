ARDRI to Enter Non-QM Lending Market

Providing TPOs with Smarter Non-QM and Business Purpose Lending Solutions

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARDRI--ARDRI, the upcoming leader in intelligent non-QM and Business Purpose lending solutions, is excited to announce its official entry into the non-QM lending market on March 3, 2025. ARDRI's intelligent digital platform will simplify lending, offering brokers faster approvals, competitive pricing, and a seamless experience from application to closing. With innovative tools, real-time analytics, and a commitment to transparency, ARDRI will enable brokers to close more deals efficiently while providing exceptional service to their clients.

Addressing the Evolving Needs of Non-QM Lending

The growing demand for a modern approach to non-QM lending led to the creation of ARDRI. Founder and Chief Executive Brian O’Shaughnessy stated, "I knew that if I came out of retirement to build a new lending platform, I needed the 'Holy Trinity' of Pricing, Product, and Service." However, as O’Shaughnessy considered re-entering the hyper-competitive marketplace, he realized this alone wouldn't be enough. Technology had to be a core focus and a unique strategy to attract the highest-performing team members in the industry. He added, "It wasn't just about making our trusted brokers happy, which is incredibly important; I also needed to create a compelling value proposition that the industry has never seen before ARDRI, for the professionals who will make ARDRI their home."

Commitment to Flexibility, Service, and Competitive Pricing

ARDRI's vision is rooted in personalized service, flexible products, and competitive pricing. ARDRI helps brokers serve clients with diverse financial backgrounds by offering tailored solutions and expanded credit criteria. Its competitive pricing ensures cost-effective financing options, fostering long-term partnerships and unmatched client satisfaction.

Invitation to Explore ARDRI's Innovative Lending Solutions

ARDRI invites mortgage brokers and industry professionals to discover how ARDRI's non-QM and Business Purpose lending solutions can enhance their service offerings and support their clients' diverse financing needs. For further details, visit www.ardri.ai or www.ardri.com, call 855.855.8598, or email press@ardri.ai.

About ARDRI

ARDRI is a technology-forward non-QM and Business Purpose mortgage lender dedicated to simplifying the complexities of modern lending for TPO mortgage brokers. By integrating the latest intelligent technology with a client-first approach, ARDRI delivers efficient, accessible financing solutions for today's dynamic mortgage landscape.

Simplifying Non-QM Lending with Personal Service & Technology

ARDRI

Website: http://www.ardri.ai or http://www.ardri.com

Phone: 855.855.8598

Email: info@ardri.ai

Industry: Financial Services

Headquarters: Calabasas, CA