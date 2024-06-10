Ardian Acquires 100% Stake in CampusParc, Concessionaire of The Ohio State University’s Parking System

Deal marks Ardian’s first transportation / P3 investment in the US





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, today announces that it has acquired a 100% stake in CampusParc, the concessionaire that manages, operates, and maintains the parking facilities at The Ohio State University’s flagship campus in Columbus, Ohio. Ardian acquired the company from funds managed by QIC.

Formed in 2012 as a Public-Private-Partnership (P3), CampusParc is the first and largest university parking concession in the US with over 38,000 total parking spaces. It provides parking for students, faculty, staff and visitors at The Ohio State University – the fifth largest public university in the US with more than 90,000 students and faculty – as well as the staff and visitors at Wexner Medical Center, a nationally recognized research facility and teaching hospital located on campus.

CampusParc, which has a strong track record and working relationship with The Ohio State University and other key local stakeholders over the past 11 years, is operating under a 50-year Concession Lease Agreement, with 39 years remaining. Working alongside the management team, Ardian will support CampusParc in its overall operations to deliver essential parking solutions and maintenance of assets that drive customer satisfaction. It will also leverage digital strategies from across its infrastructure portfolio to optimize CampusParc’s operations and performance. Additionally, it will leverage its ESG expertise to implement additional sustainability initiatives for the company.

Ardian’s Infrastructure team has a long track record of experience developing and acquiring essential infrastructure assets across the global transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure sectors. This transaction will be made through the Ardian Americas Infrastructure Fund V (AAIF V) and complements Ardian’s existing infrastructure portfolio in the Americas.

“CampusParc is Ardian’s first transportation investment in the US, and it’s an ideal fit within the broader strategy of our Americas fund. We are particularly excited to work with such a strong management team and support its commitment to the growing community. We look forward to assisting CampusParc in the years ahead and working closely with The Ohio State University, a premier academic institution,” said Stefano Mion, Co-Head of Infrastructure Americas, Ardian.

“This transaction marks an exciting milestone for our essential infrastructure strategy in the Americas. We admire CampusParc’s innovative solutions and customer-centric approach, and together, we look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to enhance the customer experience,” said Leonarda Orani, Managing Director Infrastructure, Ardian.

No additional financial details were disclosed.

PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION



Financial Advisor: Solomon Partners



Legal: Orrick



Technical: BTY Group



Commercial & Market: ALG



Financial: PwC



Tax: Leo Berwick



Insurance: Alliant

