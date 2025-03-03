Arctic7 Shares Details of Its Work on ‘Skeleton Crew’ and Cinematics Partnership With Fateless

- Arctic7 Virtual Production arm Narwhal Studios continues its involvement with Disney Lucasfilm’s Star Wars projects -

- New Cinematics division secures contract to work on highly anticipated community-driven RPG ‘Godforge’ -

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctic7 has today announced first details of its work with two key partners on the provision of virtual production and cinematics services.

Following its full-season debut on Disney+, Arctic7’s Virtual Production arm can share its involvement in the latest Star Wars TV series, Skeleton Crew. Representing the latest collaboration with Disney Lucasfilm – after working on such Star Wars properties as Kenobi, Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, Arctic7’s Virtual Production arm Narwhal Studios served as the Virtual Art Department (VAD) team, building the stunning worlds that bring the expansive universe to life. This series is the culmination of seven years of virtual production innovation by Narwhal Studios and LucasFilm.

Andrew MacLusky, Chief Production Officer at Arctic7, said: “Working on the extension of the Star Wars universe on TV has been a delight for everyone at Narwhal. We’re so happy that we have enjoyed the experience multiple times and that we can continue to not only provide the kind of virtual production services required for this monster franchise but that we can also improve our craft at the same time.”

In addition, Arctic7 has collaborated with Fateless to develop a full animated cinematic for their highly anticipated debut game, Godforge. Utilising skills developed in its virtual production, Arctic7 handled the entire cinematic pipeline, from initial concept to final rendering and composition. The scope of work included developing the cinematic based on initial storyboards in collaboration with Fateless, environment creation, character art & animation, motion capture & rigging, VFX, composition and rendering:

MacLusky added: “This project showcased our team's ability to deliver a complete, high-fidelity game cinematic, managing all aspects of production. It’s a first for us to use our pedigree in film & TV, combined with our game development know-how, to provide this kind of service for a partner, and we couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out.”

Mike Berry, CMO of Fateless, said: “You only get one chance to introduce a new game to market, and with our debut title it is crucial that we set the right tone from the start. To that end we were excited to find a group of equally driven creatives at Arctic7 who understood that goal and were passionate about bringing it to life. Throughout the process the team was highly collaborative, championed our vision, and provided critical insight as we navigated the production. We are all thrilled with the result and can’t wait for this cinematic to introduce our players to the world of Godforge.

Godforge will be released this year and offers a fresh, community-driven perspective on the RPG experience, filled with innovation and dynamic gameplay. Fateless will be revealing the opening cinematic and more details about the game in the coming weeks, and in the meantime players can sign up to the beta waitlist and to its Discord.

Arctic7 will be announcing further details of its expanded service offerings and partnerships soon, across games development, film & TV, and digital services.

