Arctic7 Announces Immersive & XR Media Capabilities as Part of Its Games, Film & TV and Digital Services

- VR/AR games development, cinematic VR, immersive video, spatial computing, and AI production services to form backbone of new service offerings -

- Jeffrey Travis appointed Immersive Advisor to lead Arctic7’s growing transmedia footprint -

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctic7 has today announced it is expanding its partner offering to include immersive media capabilities. XR, AR, VR, and spatial computing will now form part of its capabilities across its games, film & TV, and digital services.

In keeping with Arctic7’s strategy of operating across the entire entertainment sector, the immersive media capabilities will bolster the company’s multi-channel offerings through delivering tailored solutions spanning gaming, enterprise, training and storytelling.

Service Overview:

VR/AR Games Development: VR Games, Metaverse, Location-Based Entertainment

VR Games, Metaverse, Location-Based Entertainment Cinematic XR: High-Fidelity Unreal and Unity Content, Interactive Experiences

High-Fidelity Unreal and Unity Content, Interactive Experiences Spatial & AI: Real-Time Simulations, AI-Enhanced Interactions, 3D Models

Real-Time Simulations, AI-Enhanced Interactions, 3D Models 360 & 6DoF VR Production: Advanced XR Content Development

To execute against Arctic7’s new offering, the company has brought in Jeffrey Travis, Emmy-nominated film and VR industry veteran and founder of Positron, as its Immersive Advisor to lead the initiative. Jeffrey brings significant experience from across entertainment and immersive industries having produced works such as Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise, National Geographic’s immersive experience the The Secrets of Tutankhamen, and more. Alongside Jeffrey, the leadership team will include founder of Narwhal Studios and existing Arctic7 CPO Andrew MacLusky.

Jeffrey said: “XR and immersive technology is revolutionizing entertainment, training, and enterprise solutions – and Arctic7 aims to leads the way. We believe that the transmedia experience of our team as well as our heritage in creating immersive entertainment across linear and interactive media puts us in a great position to deliver on the growing demand for original storytelling in innovative and attention-capturing ways and expanding recognized IP to new audiences.

CEO of Arctic7 Igor Efremov added: “Arctic7 was set up with a vision to be a next generation company that has gaming at its core but leverages those skills and expertise across film & TV and the technology industries. We are excited to expand our service offerings with this new immersive suite of solutions as we believe it offers partners the full one-partner solution across all entertainment verticals.’’

Arctic7 will be at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and is hosting a special event on 11th March 2025. If you would like to attend or to discuss anything about immersive media capabilities, get in touch via email: jeffrey.travis@arctic7.com

About Arctic7

Arctic7 is a next-generation media company that’s transforming the gaming, media, and entertainment industries with its innovative technology and creative content solutions. With a range of partner offerings including full-game development, co-development, and virtual production service, Arctic7 aims to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences across all entertainment forms better, faster and at higher ROI for partners. Arctic7 is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with talent located around the world including from its operations in Montenegro Europe and London, UK. Arctic7 is committed to developing amazing partnerships and products and to hiring and inspiring the best talent with the purpose of creating a company that changes and unifies the entertainment landscape.

www.arctic7.com

Press Contact: Jon Goddard (jon.goddard@arctic7.com)