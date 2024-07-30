Arcserve Unveils Latest ShadowProtect SPX, Underscoring Sustained Commitment to MSPs as the Cloud Services Offering Sunset Period Concludes

Data Resilience Pioneer Reaffirms Commitment to MSPs, Launches New Features, Expanded Compatibility for ShadowProtect SPX and Image Manager

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the pioneer in unified data resilience solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to its Managed Services Provider partners as it announced updates to ShadowProtect SPX and Image Manager offerings. The updates expand compatibility options and include some of the most requested feature innovations.





“As a channel-first company, Arcserve deeply values the relationships that we have built over decades with our partners all over the world. We believe a strong partner community is the cornerstone of our business, and are committed to prioritizing our efforts and investments to meet our partners’ and end users’ evolving data resilience needs,” said Michael Lin, Chief Product Officer. “These latest updates reflect this commitment. ShadowProtect has long been a pillar offering in our portfolio, and feedback and feature requests from our MSP partners will continue to shape its evolution.”

These improvements underscore Arcserve’s sustained commitment to channel partners, even as the legacy Cloud Services and OneXafe Solo offerings reach their end of life on July 31, 2024, as announced in February 2024. Discontinuing these products was a difficult and carefully considered business decision. Arcserve is grateful to its broad MSP community, which, despite the disruption, expressed understanding and migrated their data over the past six months.

The Arcserve ShadowProtect SPX 7.5.8 release includes a robust new set of features and enhancements to expand platform compatibility and improve overall system performance, including:

Support for Ubuntu 22.04, REHL9, and AlmaLinux9, improving stability, security, and performance for users of these platforms.

VAIO filter/driver support for Arcserve VirtualBoot in vSphere 7.0 and vSphere 8.0 environments, including enhanced virtualization capabilities for smoother, more efficient boot processes in vSphere environments.

Oracle VirtualBox 7.x support for Linux environments, ensuring seamless integration and support for users employing VirtualBox.

These updates to ShadowProtect SPX reflect Arcserve’s commitment to meeting the evolving data backup and protection needs of its partner network.

Arcserve will continue to improve and deliver on its MSP-focused product line. The company remains unwavering in its dedication to partner success and developing the next generation of data resilience offerings.

Click here to learn more and take advantage of a free trial of ShadowProtect SPX.

About Arcserve

Arcserve is the pioneer in unified data resilience solutions. For over 40 years, nearly 150,000 customers and over 30,000 channel partners across 150 countries have trusted Arcserve to strengthen their data resilience, recover lost assets, and ensure business continuity. With a unified approach to data protection and recovery, world-class technical support, and the lowest total cost of ownership, Arcserve helps businesses manage, defend, and—most importantly—recover their data from any situation. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on X.

