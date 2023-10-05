Arcserve Unveils Comprehensive Data Protection and Cloud Storage Bundle with Wasabi Through Climb Channel Solutions

Uniting Arcserve’s UDP with Wasabi’s immutable cloud storage for robust defense against data loss and ransomware threats

Offering brings unprecedented value to channel partners with a stackable Arcserve discount

DRAPER, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today announced it is partnering with Wasabi Technologies to introduce an integrated total unified data solution package. Exclusively available through Climb Distribution, this offering combines Arcserve’s robust Unified Data Protection UDP 9.0 and above with Wasabi’s immutable cloud storage, ensuring a fortified defense against data loss and ransomware threats. It enables channel partners to meet the diverse needs of small and mid-sized businesses seeking comprehensive data protection and seamless cloud storage with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO.)





Arcserve’s strategic collaboration with Wasabi addresses a critical industry need, uniting an exceptional data protection solution with cost-effective, high-performance cloud storage. By offering a stackable Arcserve discount in addition to resellers’ regular discounts, this bundle brings unprecedented value to channel partners.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Performance and Economic Efficiency: Harnessing the robust data deduplication capabilities of Arcserve UDP, coupled with the high-performance and cost-effective storage solution from Wasabi, resulting in potential savings of up to 80% compared to AWS S3.

Complete Data Protection with Offsite Immutable Cloud Storage: Safeguarding mission-critical data across diverse workloads, with an immutable replica securely stored in the Wasabi cloud, ensuring data integrity and resilience against potential threats.

Safeguarding mission-critical data across diverse workloads, with an immutable replica securely stored in the Wasabi cloud, ensuring data integrity and resilience against potential threats. Anomaly Detection with Sophos Intercept-X Server: The bundled solution incorporates built-in anomaly detection powered by Sophos Intercept-X Server, proactively thwarting ransomware attacks by identifying potential threats before they compromise backups.

“Arcserve and Wasabi represent the next generation of data protection and cloud storage solutions. Our partnership is a testament to our commitment to advancing the industry and meeting channel partners where they are. It equips the channel with the tools to help organizations retain and protect their invaluable data while benefiting from the seamless integration of two industry leaders,” said Sam Elbeck, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Arcserve. “By partnering with Wasabi, who has been leading the way in hot, immutable, and high-performance low-cost storage, we help organizations of all sizes achieve a 3-2-1-1 backup strategy for complete and total resiliency against Ransomware attacks or any other disasters that might occur.”

Added Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Partner Marketing at Wasabi, “Arcserve, as a leader in data protection, has been setting industry standards for four decades. Their relentless pursuit of innovation aligns seamlessly with Wasabi’s next-gen cloud storage solutions. We’re not just about eliminating hidden costs like API call and egress fees; we’re about democratizing data protection. Together, we go beyond only offering storage and data protection; we’re delivering the channel and our joint customers unparalleled value and peace of mind, all without breaking the bank.”

Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions, said, “Climb prides itself on being a different breed of distributor, and we are thrilled to be at the intersection of Arcserve’s unmatched data protection and Wasabi’s innovative cloud storage. This isn’t just another bundle. The collaboration between Arcserve and Wasabi injects new value into the data resilience landscape. With this package, we’re reengineering the financial logistics of data protection. ROI and reducing cost are crucial, but what’s more, is that the added layer of proactive security through Sophos Intercept-X Server makes this solution virtually impenetrable. This collaboration between Arcserve and Wasabi, facilitated by Climb, sets a new standard for businesses seeking a resilient, cost-effective, and secure data protection solution.”

This milestone collaboration between Arcserve and Wasabi sets new standards for efficiency, reliability, and affordability, and the new bundle is available immediately through Climb.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s four decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on X.

