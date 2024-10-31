ARCOS Acquires Clearion, Expanding its Workforce Management Solutions Portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARCOS® LLC, a leading provider of workforce management solutions for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries, announced today the acquisition of Clearion, a provider of SaaS and mobile software for vegetation management and asset inspection and maintenance. This acquisition strengthens and expands ARCOS’s capabilities in supporting the utility sector across daily operations, including reliability efforts, grid modernization initiatives, and mitigating wildfire and other risks.





“Clearion is a pioneer in developing software to address the unique challenges associated with vegetation management,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of ARCOS. “While ARCOS has a long history of empowering utilities to manage their field workforce operations, bringing ARCOS and Clearion together creates a powerful combination to advance technology adoption and allow utility owners to proactively mitigate the risk posed by vegetation growth while contributing to safety, reliability and operational efficiency.”

Clearion has worked to redefine how field crews engage with stakeholders—from inspectors to arborists, from executives to back-office supervisors, and out into the community. Built natively upon Esri GIS, Clearion empowers utility & infrastructure companies to fully automate their vegetation management & asset maintenance programs. Their solutions support utilities worldwide, leading to significant cost and time savings—in some cases, reducing admin costs by 20% and storm restoration time by up to 50%.

“We are excited to join forces with ARCOS, as we share the same commitment to helping utility companies optimize and accelerate operations,” said Christopher Kelly, co-CEO of Clearion. “Protecting your assets from vegetation damage is a critical part of maintaining your reliability and protecting the safety of your employees and customers. We’re excited to collaborate with the ARCOS team on what the future of utility workforce management software looks like, and how we can bring the best possible tools into the field.”

Clearion is a leader in vegetation management, asset management, and field operations software. The company provides integrated solutions to utilities and other infrastructure companies, helping them optimize field workflows, improve safety, and maintain reliable services. To learn more, visit https://clearion.com.

ARCOS provides innovative workforce management solutions that help utilities and other critical infrastructure industries manage people, work, and assets in a single platform. ARCOS enables utilities to quickly mobilize personnel for blue and grey sky work, manage native and non-native crews in a single system, and accelerate operations with field mobility tools that deliver real-time situational awareness. More than 400 utilities rely on ARCOS to advance safety, reduce field costs, and improve response times and customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.arcos-inc.com.

