Arco Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Arco Delivers R$412.1 Million in Revenues in 2Q22, a 61% Increase Versus 2Q21

“ The resumption of in-person classes in the Brazilian private K-12 segment and consequent return of students who dropped-out during the pandemic led to great enthusiasm inside our partner schools. The significant increase in additional orders of our ACV bookings impacted our revenue recognition seasonality, as part of the books typically delivered in Q1 were delivered in April instead and, as a result, 2Q22 had a stronger top line. Looking at the broader picture, we have already recognized 83.2% of the ACV bookings for the 2022 cycle and we are confident that we will recognize 100% by Q3. Our integration and efficiency agenda is progressing well, and initial results can be observed in all lines, from costs and expenses to working capital and capex. As for the commercial cycle for 2023, although still early – the strongest months for new contracts are typically September, October, and November -, our ability to attend and promote in-person events and visit our partner schools has proven to be an extremely powerful tool to retain our partner schools and convert leads developed in prior cycles.”

Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder

2Q22 6M22 Net Revenue Gross Profit Net Revenue Gross Profit R$412.1M R$279.1M R$842.2M R$592.5M Adj. EBITDA¹ Adj. Net Income² Adj. EBITDA¹ Adj. Net Income² R$110.7M R$(23.2)M R$257.3M R$8.1M 1) Please see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on page 17. 2) Please see Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation on pages 17 and 18.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the second quarter was R$412.1 million, a 61% year-over-year (YoY) increase, representing a 26.4% revenue recognition of 2022 ACV bookings. Core solutions totaled R$367.3 million (+83% YoY), while Supplemental solutions were R$44.8 million (-20% YoY) as most of the revenue recognition for this segment takes place in Q4 (cycle-to-date 82.7% of the Supplemental solutions’ ACV has already been recognized). For the first six months of 2022, net revenue increased 43% year-over-year to R$842.2 million, with Core solutions increasing 54% to R$713.5 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 4% to R$128.7 million. Excluding recent M&A1, net revenue increased 47% YoY in 2Q22 and 31% in 6M22 YoY. On a cycle-to-date (CTD) perspective, Arco already recognized 83.2% of the 2022 ACV and is confident that will be able to recognize 100% by Q3.

The positive effects of our integration and efficiency agenda were crucial to partially offset non-recurring increase in operating costs (content providing and freight) resulting from late orders, as rush printing costs are on average 25% higher than regular printing costs and books were shipped under express tariffs and through more expensive shipping methods (air, dedicated trucks). As a result, gross margin in 2Q22 was 67.7% (vs 73.4% in 2Q21). When excluding depreciation and amortization, cash gross margin was 75.8% for the same period (vs. 78.1% in 2Q21). For the 6 months of 2022, gross margin was 70.4% (vs 73.6% in 6M21) and cash gross margin was 77.4% (vs 78.4% in 6M21). Excluding those non-recurring impacts and recent M&A¹, cash gross margin for 6M22 would be 80.9%.

Higher selling expenses excluding depreciation and amortization at R$147.4 million in 2Q22 (+54% YoY) and R$285.3 million (+50% YoY) in the first six months of 2022 reflect higher investments in commercial activities (identifying and developing leads and cross sell opportunities, intensifying pedagogical support to partner schools, resumption of in-person interactions and events, etc), which are crucial to foster the strong growth potential opportunities and to capture more market share over time in both Core and Supplemental segments, as well as higher inflation for the period (mainly impacting travel expenses). Excluding recent M&A1, selling expenses increased 50% in 2Q22 and 44% in 6M22. Due to the diligent cash collection process and close relationship with partner schools, Arco was able to improve the quality of its receivables, resulting in a consistent reduction of allowance for doubtful accounts (-106% YoY in 2Q22, -163% YoY in 6M22).

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$M) 2Q22 2Q21 YoY 1Q22 QoQ 6M22 6M21 YoY Allowance for doubtful accounts 0.4 (6.6) -106% 6.2 -94% 6.6 (10.5) -163% % of net revenues 0.1% -2.6% 2.7 p.p. 1.4% -1.3 p.p. 0.8% -1.8% 2.6 p.p.

General & administrative expenses (G&A) continue to show the results of a more integrated back-office strategy. In 2Q22, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$66.0 million (+28% YoY) and represented 16% of net revenue (versus 20% in 2Q21). Excluding recent M&A¹ G&A expenses increased to R$62.9 million (+25% YoY) in 2Q22. Share-based compensation plan increased 3% in 2Q22 YoY. For the first six months of 2022, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$138.6 million (+16% YoY) and represented 17% of net revenue (versus 20% in 6M21). Excluding the effects of recent M&A¹, G&A expenses increased 7% YoY in 6M22 to R$126.5 million.

___________________________________ 1 Recent M&As refer to businesses acquired in 2021 (Me Salva, Eduqo, Edupass, COC, Dom Bosco) and 2022 (PGS, Mentes).

Adjusted EBITDA was R$110.7 million in 2Q22 (+53% YoY), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9% (versus 28.2% in 2Q21). Despite temporarily lower cash gross margin in 2Q22 (-2.3 p.p. YoY), adjusted EBTIDA was positively impacted by G&A efficiencies (+4.1 p.p. YoY). As for the first six months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased 35% YoY to R$257.3 million, and adjusted EBTIDA margin was 30.6% (versus 32.4% in 6M21). Excluding the one-off impact from late orders, adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.4% in 2Q22 and 33.2% in 6M22. We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be within the 36.5% and 38.5% guidance range by the end of 2022.

Arco presented an adjusted net income (loss) in 2Q22 of R$(23.2) million and adjusted net margin of -5.6% (-14p.p. YoY), impacted by higher finance expenses and D&A. For the six-month period of 2022, adjusted net income was R$8.1 million, with an adjusted net margin of 1.0% (versus 13.0% in 6M21).

From a cycle perspective, 48% revenue growth CTD (35% excluding M&A) is consistent with the robust volume of ACV bookings announced for the 2022 commercial cycle. Efficiency improvements also demonstrate the initial results of our integration strategy, delivering 52% adjusted EBITDA growth and a 1p.p. adjusted EBITDA margin growth versus 2021 CTD (2.7 p.p. growth excluding one-off impact of late orders).

A solid cash collection process led to an important improvement in the quality of accounts receivable, with reduced days sales outstanding – DSO (141 days in 2Q22 from 212 days in 1Q22) and delinquency levels (5.6% in 2Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q21). In 2Q22, R$519 million of receivables were collected, 30% above the R$400 million estimated for the 2Q22 at 1Q22 earnings result.

Days of sales outstanding 2Q22 2Q21 YoY 1Q22 QoQ 6M22 6M21 YoY Trade receivables (R$M) 687.6 477.7 44% 887.1 -22% 687.6 477.7 44% (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts (79.7) (71.3) 12% (80.9) -1% (79.7) (71.3) 12% Trade receivables, net (R$M) 607.8 406.4 50% 806.2 -25% 607.8 406.4 50% Net revenue LTM pro-forma¹ 1,568.9 1,118.6 40% 1,387.3 13% 1,568.9 1,118.6 40% Adjusted DSO 141 133 7% 212 -33% 141 133 7% 1) Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

CAPEX in 2Q22 was R$43.2 million, a 9.6% increase YoY and 10.5% of net revenue (versus 15.4% in 2Q21). For 6M22 CAPEX totaled R$90.2 million, down 210 bps YoY to 10.7% of net revenue (versus 12.8% in 6M21), within the guidance range of 10% to 12% of revenues for 2022 full year.

CAPEX (R$M) 2Q22 2Q21 YoY 1Q22 QoQ 6M22 6M21 YoY Acquisition of intangible assets¹ 41.5 36.8 13% 40.3 3% 81.8 69.6 18% Educational platform – content development 4.5 1.3 246% 3.9 15% 8.4 18.3 -54% Educational platform – platforms & tech 17.9 19.7 -9% 24.6 -27% 42.5 27.1 57% Software 16.5 13.8 20% 10.3 60% 26.8 19.6 37% Copyrights and others 2.6 2.1 24% 1.5 73% 4.1 4.7 -13% Acquisition of PP&E 1.7 2.5 -32% 6.7 -75% 8.4 5.5 53% TOTAL¹ 43.2 39.4 10% 47.0 -8% 90.2 75.1 20% 1) Excludes R$14.2 million related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22) from the accounting CAPEX of R$52.0 million for 2Q22 and R$104.5 million for 6M22.

Cash from operations for 2Q22 and 6M22 highlights a better cash generation profile versus previous years. In 2Q22 cash from operations increased to R$191.6 million, from R$113.2 million in 2Q21, representing 173.1% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (+16.5 p.p. versus 156.6% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted free cash flow2 in 2Q22 increased to R$89.5 million, from R$64.10 million in 2Q21, representing 80.9% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (-7.8 p.p. versus 88.7% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, cash from operations increased to R$294.3 million, from R$202.4 million in 6M21, representing 114.4% of 6M22 adjusted EBITDA (+8.2 p.p. versus 106.2% of 6M21 adjusted EBITDA). Even in a scenario of rising interest rates, adjusted free cash flow grew 38% YoY in 6M22, representing 33.2% of the 6M22 adjusted EBITDA versus 32.5% in 6M21.

Arco’s corporate restructuring is ongoing. In May 2022 Arco concluded the incorporation of COC and Dom Bosco into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino, Arco’s wholly-owned entity which incorporates acquired businesses), leading to estimated future annual income tax savings of approximately R$12 million. Additionally, in June, Arco completed the acquisition of the remaining 42.6% stake in Geekie for R$223.9 million and its incorporation is in progress with conclusion expected for 4Q22. Future incorporations include SAE Digital (2023), Pleno (2023) and Escola da Inteligência (2023). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE, we expect to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 10% in 6M22 (versus 19% in 6M21).

Intangible assets – net balances (R$M) 2Q22 2Q21 YoY 1Q22 QoQ 6M22 6M21 YoY Business Combination 2,949.9 2,374.1 24% 2,977.8 -1% 2,949.9 2,374.1 24% Trademarks 488.8 443.0 10% 495.2 -1% 488.8 443.0 10% Customer relationships 255.8 266.8 -4% 265.5 -4% 255.8 266.8 -4% Educational system 224.6 216.4 4% 233.9 -4% 224.6 216.4 4% Softwares 8.6 7.3 18% 10.3 -17% 8.6 7.3 18% Educational platform 4.4 6.0 -27% 4.1 7% 4.4 6 -27% Others¹ 16.8 15.9 6% 19.0 -11% 16.8 15.9 6% Goodwill 1,950.9 1,418.7 38% 1,949.9 0% 1,950.9 1,418.7 38% Operational 288.1 193.0 49% 276.1 4% 288.1 193.0 49% Educational platform² 200.1 136.0 47% 198.3 1% 200.1 136.0 47% Softwares 77.1 45.3 70% 66.8 15% 77.1 45.3 70% Copyrights 10.8 11.7 -8% 11.0 -2% 10.8 11.7 -8% Customer relationships 0.1 0.1 -100% 0.1 0% 0.1 0.1 -100% TOTAL 3,238.0 2,567.1 26% 3,253.9 0% 3,238.0 2,567.1 26% 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M) 2Q22 2Q21 YoY 1Q22 QoQ 6M22 6M21 YoY Business Combination (73.5) (55.0) 34% (60.4) 22% (133.8) (110.0) 22% Trademarks (8.0) (6.4) 25% (7.7) 4% (15.7) (12.8) 23% Customer relationships (9.4) (8.5) 11% (9.2) 2% (18.5) (17.0) 9% Educational system (9.4) (8.1) 16% (9.3) 1% (18.7) (16.1) 16% Softwares (0.7) (0.6) 17% (0.7) 0% (1.4) (1.2) 17% Educational platform (0.2) (0.2) 0% (0.2) 0% (0.5) (0.4) 25% Others¹ (1.5) (1.2) 25% (1.4) 7% (2.8) (2.3) 22% Goodwill (44.3) (30.1) 47% (31.9) 39% (76.2) (60.2) 27% Operational (29.1) (20.6) 41% (29.5) –1% (58.5) (38.8) 51% Educational platform² (21.7) (15.2) 42% (22.3) -3% (43.9) (29.0) 51% Softwares (5.4) (3.4) 59% (5.2) 4% (10.6) (5.6) 89% Copyrights (1.8) (2.1) -14% (1.9) -5% (3.7) (4.1) -11% Customer relationships (0.2) (0.0) n.a. (0.1) 100% (0.3) (0.1) 220% TOTAL (102.6) (75.7) 36% (89.9) 14% (192.3) (148.8) 29% 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

_______________________________ 2 Please see Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation on page 18.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M) Impacts P&L Originates tax benefit Amortization with tax benefit in 2Q22² Amortization Tax benefit Impact on net income Business Combination (52.6) 17.9 (34.7) Trademarks Yes Yes² (2.0) 0.7 (1.3) Customer relationships Yes Yes² (2.9) 1.0 (1.9) Educational system Yes Yes² (3.4) 1.1 (2.2) Educational platform Yes Yes² 0.5 (0.2) 0.4 Others¹ Yes Yes² (0.5) 0.2 (0.4) Goodwill No Yes² (44.3) 15.1 (29.3) Operational Yes Yes (29.1) 9.9 (19.2) TOTAL (81.7) 27.8 (53.9) 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business.

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown by type (R$M) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined² 2022¹ 2023 2024 2025 2026+ Trademarks 19 20 20 20 277 128 Customer relationships 21 25 25 25 59 111 Educational system 25 27 27 27 106 32 Software license – – – – – 11 Rights on contracts 1 1 1 1 3 1 Others 2 2 2 1 1 10 Goodwill 177 202 196 192 520 514 Total 246 277 271 266 965 808 Maximum tax benefit 83 94 92 90 328 275 1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$17.9 million, adding to R$29.9 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated).

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown by solutions (R$M) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined² 2022¹ 2023 2024 2025 2026+ NAVE 8 9 9 9 8 – P2D³ 57 89 89 89 364 – Positivo, Conquista, PES English 170 170 170 169 593 – Other Companies 10 10 4 0 0 808 Total 246 277 271 266 965 808 Maximum tax benefit 83 94 92 90 328 275 1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$16.4 million, adding to R$28.4 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated). 3) Refers to COC and Dom Bosco solutions acquired in 2021.

Arco’s cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments position as of June 30, 2022 was R$753.9 million, while debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders was R$2,528.4 million, leading to a net debt of R$1,774.5 million. As part of Arco’s balance sheet management strategy, on August 5 we announced the closing of a Debentures issuance amounting to R$1,200.0 million. Net proceeds were partially used to prepay the debentures issued in August 2021 and the balance will strengthen Arco’s cash position while extending the debt maturity profile. The Debentures mature on August 3, 2027, with principal to be amortized in three equal installments payable on August 3, 2025, August 3, 2026, and August 3, 2027, and bear interest at CDI +2.30% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 3 and August 3.

Although early in the commercial cycle for the 2023 school year, the schools’ enthusiasm shows encouraging preliminary results, boosted by the resumption of in-person interactions and events.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow and which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units, plus provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus M&A related (gains) losses and expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year, plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders (which refers to changes in fair value of contingent consideration and accounts payable to selling shareholders—finance costs), plus interest income (expenses), net (which refers to interest expenses related to accounts payable to selling shareholders from business combinations adjusted by fair value), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and related payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus non-cash adjustments related to Derivatives and Convertible Notes, plus M&A expenses (expenses related to acquisitions, and legal services mainly due to International School arbitration), minus other changes to equity accounted on investees, plus non-recurring expenses, which are related to consulting expenses for Sarbanes-Oxley implementation, plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the year and plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income (which refers to tax effects of changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities recognized in profit or loss corresponding to financial instruments from acquisition of interests, tax benefit from tax deductible goodwill, share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets).

