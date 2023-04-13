Arcitecta Introduces an Effortless Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution for Media and Entertainment Studios

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, has announced the launch of its Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution for the media and entertainment industry. The new solution provides studios with instant recovery from a ransomware attack, works across a studio’s existing production storage systems, is cost-effective, and is easy to deploy and use. Arcitecta will showcase the Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution at this year’s NAB Show, April 17-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ransomware attacks have become increasingly common in recent years, and the media and entertainment industry has been hit particularly hard. The impact of an attack often creates significant financial and operational burdens. A Sophos cybersecurity survey in 2022 found that, on average, it took organizations one month to recover from a ransomware attack1. An IBM report pegged an attack’s average total cost at $4.54 million in 20222. With the increasing value of media assets and unforgiving production schedules, studios must have effective recovery solutions to minimize the impact of a ransomware attack.

Ransomware is a form of malware that blocks studios from accessing their media assets by encrypting them until a ransom is paid. Existing solutions for recovering from ransomware attacks are slow, complex, and require significant IT expertise. These challenges can result in significant downtime, lost media assets and delayed or canceled releases for affected studios. Arcitecta’s new Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution empowers studios to quickly restore their vital media assets and minimize the impact of a ransomware attack on their operations.

The Point in Time solution has a built-in versioning file system that enables studios to restore their assets quickly and easily to an earlier, immutable, unencrypted version in the event of a ransomware attack. Designed specifically for the media and entertainment industry, the Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution works across a studio’s existing production storage systems, such as the Dell PowerScale, making it affordable and easy to implement and use. No additional storage systems are required.

“Ransomware attacks are a significant threat to the media and entertainment industry, where the value of the intellectual property is particularly high,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. “Extended recovery times can be devastating to production schedules. The Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution provides a quick and easy way for studios to recover their media assets and keep production plans on track.”

Operational Benefits of a Studio-Wide Versioning File System

Arcitecta’s Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution provides additional benefits to studio operations, including:

Accelerates the performance of studios’ production storage systems and protects against common accidental file deletion, data corruption and other data loss situations.

Promotes collaboration by allowing multiple artists to work on the same files concurrently without the risk of data loss or conflicts.

by allowing multiple artists to work on the same files concurrently without the risk of data loss or conflicts. Simplifies media asset file management by providing a centralized repository for all media assets, making it easy to manage and access files across the studio’s production storage systems. This approach eliminates data silos, improving efficiency.

Point in Time’s versioning file system technology has been used successfully for years at Arcitecta customers Novartis, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and Melbourne University.

Availability

Arcitecta’s Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution for media and entertainment studios is available immediately. For more information, contact Arcitecta at Talk@Arcitecta.com or visit www.arcitecta.com/rapid-ransomware-recovery.

Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution at the 2023 NAB Show

Arcitecta will demonstrate the Point in Time Ransomware Rapid Recovery Solution at the 2023 NAB Show in the NAB Dell Technologies booth #N2259.

Resources

1 Sophos, The State of Ransomware 2022, April 2022



2 IBM, Cost of a Data Breach 2022, July 2022

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of big data and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today’s broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Arcitecta, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact Information



Press@Arcitecta.com

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting



Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494



Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications



+61 434 255 022