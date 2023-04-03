Architect Equity Announces Sale of Solution Net Systems to Alstef Group

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Architect Equity (“Architect”), a private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, is pleased to announce the sale of Solution Net Systems (“SNS”), a leading global supplier of industrial automation solutions, to Alstef Group, a leading provider of automated turnkey solutions for airport, intralogistics and parcel markets.

Architect acquired a majority interest in SNS from Datalogic, a listed Italian Group leader in the automation industry, as a carve-out acquisition in August 2020 and established the business as a fully standalone organization. Solution Net Systems, which still maintains a relevant business partnership to Datalogic in the US, has grown significantly with the increase in demand for automated and more efficient supply chain solutions across multiple sectors including postal, parcel, retail, food, and pharmaceutical end markets.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented SNS team through this period of transition and growth,” said Dionisio Lucchesi, Managing Director at Architect Equity. “Stan Sroka and his team did an outstanding job serving existing and new customers by delivering solutions to significantly improve customers’ logistics and warehouse operations. It was not Architect’s intention to exit the business at this stage of the investment lifecycle; however, Alstef was proactive and made it very clear they would be a great partner to take SNS to the next level. We are very excited about the outcome for all parties involved.”

SNS is an example of Architect’s expertise in acquiring non-core units of larger parent companies and partnering with management teams to drive investment strategy and growth. SNS is one of six acquisitions that Architect completed during the last several years and represents its first exit.

“Architect has been an ideal partner for our management team,” said Stan Sroka, SNS CEO, “In partnership with Architect, we have expanded our customer base both domestically and abroad and improved our service capabilities in the industrial automation space.”

“It has been a highly rewarding journey working with the SNS team and a great investment for Architect”, said Eric Luoma, Principal at Architect Equity. “We are excited to see what the Company can achieve under strategic ownership to continue international expansion and entry into new product verticals.”

The Architect team was led by Dionisio Lucchesi and Eric Luoma. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Architect Equity

Established in 2018 by Jay Yook and Dionisio Lucchesi, Architect Equity is an evergreen investment fund focused on acquiring and managing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm pursues companies that exhibit the opportunity for improvement and growth and can benefit from Architect’s capital base, industry relationships and operational resources. Architect Equity is comprised of a team of investors and operators who have over 100 years of combined experience in successfully acquiring and managing companies across a range of industries and market cycles.

To learn more about Architect Equity, please visit www.architectequity.com.

About Solution Net Systems

SNS is a global leader in developing industrial automation supply solutions of all sizes in industries including e-commerce, food, pharmaceutical, postal, retail, third-party logistics (3PL), and transportation and distribution. Our innovative solutions offer a comprehensive approach to logistics, encompassing design, engineering, and integration, along with installation, program management, and robust technical support. The company is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania and has origins dating back to 1971.

To learn more about SNS, please visit www.solutionnetsystems.com.

