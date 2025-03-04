Archimedic Launches OpenQMS, an Open-Access Quality Platform for Medical Device Development

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archimedic, a medical device development firm that provides Design, Regulatory, and Go-to-Market services to its clients, has launched OpenQMS, an open-access, web-based platform for helping companies navigate the Quality Management process throughout the medical device development life cycle.

“The unfortunate truth is that many medtech companies don’t have the expertise required to implement and maintain their own Quality Management System,” said Eric Sugalski, Archimedic’s founder and Chief Technical Officer. “However, this doesn’t change the fact that a robust Quality program is required for authorization by regulatory agencies such as the FDA. OpenQMS aims to close this gap between the capabilities of medtech companies and the requirements of regulatory bodies.”

OpenQMS (https://www.archimedic.com/open-qms) is a free resource provided by Archimedic to offer downloadable forms and templates commonly used during the medical device design and development process. In addition, video tutorials are provided illustrating how to fill-out and maintain each of these forms. Step by step instructions and examples are also provided in each of the forms. Examples forms include Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA), User Needs, and Hazard Analysis (HA). In all, 24 separate forms are provided, covering the bulk of QMS needs for most medtech firms. These resources are provided at no cost to give device developers a jump start on the rigorous documentation process associated with medical device development.

“Medtech development is a financially burdensome activity, and maintaining a rigorous Quality program is often beyond the financial resources of many medtech companies,” said M. Alexander Shaw, CEO of Archimedic. “We want to even the playing field by providing a low-cost path to Quality compliance for medtech companies. We feel OpenQMS accomplishes that goal.”

As part of the OpenQMS launch, Archimedic is declaring March 2025 to be “QMS” month. During the month, Archimedic will be regularly posting on LinkedIn highlighting many of the 24 forms included in OpenQMS.

While the intent of OpenQMS is to provide low-cost access to Quality compliance, Archimedic recognizes that there may be times that clients will require additional assistance in implementing their Quality program. As an ISO-13485 registered company, Archimedic is fully qualified and capable of providing support to these companies.

About Archimedic

Archimedic is a medical device Design firm with integrated Regulatory and Go-to-Market capabilities to drive the commercial success of its clients. Since 2009, Archimedic has been helping companies develop drug delivery, surgical, diagnostic, and home health medical devices. Helping medtech innovators transform napkin sketch concepts into market-ready medical devices, Archimedic’s work is advancing cancer care, preventing hip fractures, improving outcomes for extremely premature infants, reducing the cost of life-changing drugs, and much more. Archimedic helps companies with product development, quality & regulatory affairs, and commercialization strategy.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

M. Alexander Shaw, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Archimedic, Inc.

+1 610-883-6573

ashaw@archimedic.com

Eric Sugalski

Chief Technical Officer

Archimedic, Inc.

+1 610-455-4255 x 703

esugalski@archimedic.com