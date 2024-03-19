Archibus by Eptura Achieves FedRAMP® In Process Status, Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Eptura earns FedRAMP In Process designation for its Integrated Workplace Management System, demonstrating enhanced SaaS security for facility, people, and asset management within the federal government

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eptura, the global worktech leader, today announced that its Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Archibus has been sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) in receiving the In Process designation within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This signifies Eptura’s active work with an agency toward becoming a FedRAMP-authorized workplace and asset management solution, and is the latest step toward FedRAMP Agency Authority to Operate (ATO). Archibus brings critical workplace management capabilities, including space optimization, building maintenance, and risk mitigation, all aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within government organizations.





The U.S. federal government owns and leases 700 million square feet of office space, costing billions1 of dollars annually. Recent reports from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended government agencies right-size and modernize federal workplaces and help decision makers better evaluate budget requests by providing information on increased deferred maintenance and repair. Archibus, with its FedRAMP In Process designation, offers a secure solution to optimize these spaces.

Eptura’s technology connects and operationalizes facilities, assets, and infrastructure securely, prioritizing compliance with federal information protection requirements. By leveraging Eptura’s solutions, federal government agencies can drive operational building efficiency that aligns with stringent security mandates. Archibus by Eptura connects the built environment, streamlining asset management, transforming buildings, and enhancing employee productivity across portfolios while ensuring the security and protection of federal information.

With Archibus, federal government agencies can:

Lower cost structures by optimizing capital investments through effective asset management, including acquisition, utilization, repurposing, and decommissioning.

through effective asset management, including acquisition, utilization, repurposing, and decommissioning. Streamline service requests and maintenance ticketing, allowing employees to make requests through the mobile app while facilities teams delegate and manage tickets. Agencies can also get real-time status updates and maintain comprehensive records of completed maintenance tasks.

allowing employees to make requests through the mobile while facilities teams delegate and manage tickets. Agencies can also get real-time status updates and maintain comprehensive records of completed maintenance tasks. Proactively service assets through preventive maintenance using inspections, date/time, and asset metrics to auto-generate work orders and keep a record of equipment’s repair history.

using inspections, date/time, and asset metrics to auto-generate work orders and keep a record of equipment’s repair history. Ensure space supply meets demands with space allocation visuals, scenario planning, and historical cost allocation data to reconfigure space and monitor how space is being used.

with space allocation visuals, scenario planning, and historical cost allocation data to reconfigure space and monitor how space is being used. Enable compliance and safety by tracking inspection results, creating replicable checklist templates, and storing compliance documentation in one central database.

by tracking inspection results, creating replicable checklist templates, and storing compliance documentation in one central database. Manage equipment lifecycle costs by tracking the value of furniture and equipment, including purchase value, current value, accumulated depreciation, depreciation expense, and salvage value.

by tracking the value of furniture and equipment, including purchase value, current value, accumulated depreciation, depreciation expense, and salvage value. Score buildings against sustainability requirements and monitor carbon footprint to meet agency environmental goals.

Eptura’s FedRAMP In Process designation represents a significant milestone in this journey. It empowers federal agencies to enhance space and asset utilization, streamline maintenance procedures, and improve capital planning, resulting in substantial cost reductions. These cost savings enable agencies to allocate their budgets more strategically, ultimately maximizing their impact.

Eptura’s established track record includes authorization to operate on secure high-side networks for various government agencies, demonstrating its commitment to security and readiness to meet the unique needs of the public sector. Additionally, Eptura boasts a robust federal distribution, reseller, and service provider network, ensuring that federal agencies have access to the necessary support and expertise for successful implementation.

“Attaining FedRAMP’s In Process designation marks a significant advancement in delivering a secure and dependable workplace management solution to federal agencies,” said James Carder, Chief Information Security Officer at Eptura. “Our commitment to upholding the utmost data security standards empowers federal agencies to leverage our solutions confidently, ensuring both operational enhancements and robust security.”

For more than 35 years, Archibus by Eptura has allowed organizations to integrate data, roles, and goals to help optimize daily performance, forecast needs, and keep employees and visitors safe. When the certification process is complete, the IWMS platform will be certified as a FedRAMP Authorized Moderate Impact software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, enabling federal agencies to effectively oversee controlled, unclassified data such as personally identifiable information with over 1,000 controls and requirements.

“Coalfire is proud to be Eptura’s trusted FedRAMP advisor and we are happy to celebrate this critical milestone with them,” said Jim Masella, vice president, compliance advisory at Coalfire. “FedRAMP has long been the gold standard in cloud security and the Eptura team has done amazing work to meet and exceed the requirements necessary to provide innovative solutions to the public sector. We look forward to authorization and beyond as Eptura takes its cloud services to the FedRAMP marketplace.”

To learn more about how Archibus by Eptura supports federal agencies, please visit the Eptura website.

About Eptura™

Eptura is a global worktech company that digitally connects people, workplaces, and assets in a unified platform to enable our customers to thrive. With 16.3 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by the world’s leading companies, including 40% of Fortune 500 brands, to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com.

1 U.S. Government Accountability Office Oct. 2023 Report to Congressional Committees, Federal Real Property: Agencies Need New Benchmarks to Measure and Shed Underutilized Space, GAO-24-1707006, 1.

