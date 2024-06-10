Archer Review Unveils Cutting-Edge Products Catering to Every Stage of the Nurse Life Cycle

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Archer Review, renowned for its affordable and high-quality NCLEX board preparation services, is thrilled to announce the launch of three new products designed to support nurses throughout their careers. The new offerings include the TEAS 7 pre-nursing exam preparation, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) board preparation, and a comprehensive Nursing School companion product aimed at enhancing learning during the entire nursing education journey.









Archer Review’s TEAS 7 pre-nursing exam preparation course is meticulously crafted to help aspiring nursing students excel in their admission tests. The course provides extensive coverage of all TEAS 7 test sections, including Reading, Mathematics, Science, and English & Language Usage. It features over 1,500 interactive practice questions with detailed rationales, full-length practice exams simulating the actual test environment, and beautifully detailed video learning modules that keep students on track. Personalized tutoring services are also available to target weaknesses, ensuring each student can maximize their potential.

“Our mission at Archer Review has always been to empower nursing students with the best tools and resources to succeed,” said Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP-PC, CNO of Archer Review. “With the launch of these new products, we are extending our support to cover every stage of the nurse life cycle, from aspiring students to practicing professionals.”

Recognizing the needs of advanced practice nurses, Archer Review introduces a comprehensive preparation course for the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and Adult- Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) exams offered by both the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). This course includes extensive and engaging on-demand content review and a 1,500+ question bank for readiness exams, all within an interface that mirrors both exam formats. Archer Review has also launched an intensive 3-day live review that prepares students for the exam as well as tutoring and mentoring sessions with experienced FNPs to further set up students for success. To help students learn more about these services and experience the quality instruction firsthand before purchase, Archer Review is hosting two to three free live webinars every week on rotating clinical topics.

“Nursing is a journey that requires continuous learning and adaptation,” noted Rachel Ward, MSN, APRN FNP-BC, Director of Nurse Practitioner Programming at Archer Review. “We are excited to provide resources that not only prepare students for their exams but also support them throughout their entire career. When a new NP makes the shift from taking orders to writing prescriptions, it can feel a bit scary. We help the basics become second nature and engrain confidence in their own clinical decision making.”

Lastly, launching in September, Archer Review’s comprehensive nursing school companion product is designed to support students throughout their entire nursing education, enhancing learning and retention. It has 20 courses that cover all major nursing subjects taught during nursing school. The product features interactive case studies and clinical scenarios taught in over 850 videos to bridge theory with practice, includes more than 350 cheat sheets, and has a personalized dashboard reporting for quick identification of knowledge gaps. Students can purchase this product directly and nursing programs will also be able to purchase this program for their students. This helps nursing programs track baseline knowledge, enhance remediation tactics, and provide peer and faculty support for collaborative learning and mentorship.

Archer Review is proud to build on its success in the NCLEX board preparation space with these new products and continue to deliver best-in-class education at an affordable price. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Archer Review continues to be a trusted partner in nursing education.

About Archer Review

Archer Review (www.archerreview.com) is a leading provider of medical and nursing exam preparation resources, dedicated to empowering nursing professionals at every stage of their academic and professional journey. With a comprehensive suite of study materials, expert tutoring, and personalized support, Archer Review helps students achieve their goals and succeed in their healthcare careers.

Archer Review has been recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and 2023 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, and the 2024 Inc. Southwest Regionals list. Archer Review is based in Dallas, TX.

