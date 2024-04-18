Archer Opens D.C. Office; Adds Key Policy, Government, and Regulatory Affairs Leaders Under Former FAA Chief as It Prepares for Commercial Launch

Former Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and current Archer executive, Billy Nolen, will lead Archer’s regulatory affairs team as its Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer

Former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and Director of Public Engagement at the US DOT, Lynda Tran, recently joined the team as an advisor and will play a critical role in supporting Archer’s regulatory affairs efforts

Former Director of Policy & Government Affairs at Overair, Melissa McCaffrey, joins Archer as its Head of Government Affairs, State & Local

Archer recently opened a Washington D.C. office near the FAA and DOT headquarters to support the company’s growing government relations efforts

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced today key strategic hires to bolster its government relations efforts and a Washington D.C. office opening. Former FAA Administrator and current Archer executive, Billy Nolen, is now Archer’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer leading Archer’s government affairs efforts and Melissa McCaffrey joined the team to lead its efforts at the U.S. state and local levels. Lynda Tran, former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Director of Public Engagement at the U.S. Department of Transportation, has also joined in an advisory capacity.









Archer’s new Washington D.C. office is located at 500 L’Enfant Plaza near FAA and DOT headquarters and will include a display area where Archer will showcase its leading electric aviation technology to visiting policymakers and world leaders.

“This strategic move is part of our proactive approach to progressing through the regulatory process here in the U.S. as efficiently as possible so that we can help ensure our country continues to define the future of global aviation,” said Billy Nolen, Archer Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer. “Showcasing our leading eVTOL aircraft technologies to leaders in the nation’s capital will help bring to life our vision to transform cities by reducing traffic with safe, quiet electric air taxis.”

Prior to joining Archer, Melissa McCaffrey led Overair’s Government Affairs division where she headed their government relations and policy strategy, advocating at all levels of government for key positions on policies and regulations in support of the advanced air mobility industry. Before Overair, Melissa spent over 10 years at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the world’s largest aviation membership association, where she held positions of increasing responsibility over her tenure with her last role focusing on managing their government affairs policy and advocacy. Mrs. McCaffrey holds a B.S. in Air Traffic Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and has been a licensed pilot for over 20 years.

Archer continues to tap Invariant, led by Heather Podesta, and JTR Strategies, led by Jenny Rosenberg, to lobby on key federal issues relating to commercializing the advanced air mobility industry. Invariant is the nation’s largest woman-owned government relations firm headquartered in Washington D.C. Prior to founding JTR Strategies, Mrs. Rosenberg served for more than a decade in senior-level policy and public affairs positions, including at the DOT as the Acting Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs and as an Assistant Administrator at the FAA, and is an alum of the Senate Commerce and Appropriations Committees, and the House Oversight Committee.

Today’s announcement comes as Archer continues to rapidly advance through the U.S. regulatory process for certifying its Midnight aircraft, reinforcing its progress on the path toward commercial flight operations. Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s business plans and expectations, including statements regarding its aircraft performance and the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR

Contacts

The Brand Amp – Archer@TheBrandAmp.com