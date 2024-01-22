Archer Aviation and NASA Sign Space Act Agreement To Collaborate on Mission-Critical eVTOL Aircraft Technologies

The parties’ collaboration under the NASA Space Act Agreement is focused on ensuring the U.S. leads the world in the next generation of air transportation

under the NASA Space Act Agreement is focused on ensuring the U.S. leads the world in the next generation of air transportation This initial project is one part of a much larger partnership between Archer and NASA and is focused on achieving the highest levels of battery cell safety and systems for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and space applications as the parties study high-performance battery cells and perform safety testing on cells and systems

NASA will test Archer’s battery system design for its Midnight aircraft with specific results being released to advance the entire AAM industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The collaboration will kick off with an initial project focused on studying high-performance battery cells and safety testing targeted for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and space applications.









Archer believes that while the supply chain for electric vehicles in the U.S. is maturing, the supply chain for electric aircraft remains nascent not just here in the U.S., but globally, so this testing will help push progress forward. NASA’s goal is to test Archer’s battery cell and system design and share the results to push the entire AAM industry forward. Maturing battery technology is anticipated to be a key enabling factor for the mass production and adoption of electric aviation.

Archer plans to deliver a high-performing battery pack with leading levels of safety to its Midnight electric air taxi, validating that these cells are tailor made for aerospace applications, including electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL), electric conventional take off and landing (eCTOL) aircraft and potential usage in space.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with NASA, who has pioneered the eVTOL industry over the last 3+ decades, in support of our collective mission to ensure U.S. leadership in aerospace continues for decades to come,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “Many countries around the world are challenging the U.S. in this new era of flight and our country is at risk of losing its global leadership position unless we work together, government and industry, to ensure we seize the moment and pioneer this new era of aviation technology, which stands to benefit all Americans.”

As part of the joint efforts around battery characterization, NASA and Archer will focus on further testing the safety, energy and power performance capabilities of the battery cells. Tests will be performed using one of the most advanced high speed X-ray facilities in the world, the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF), to understand how the cells function during extreme abuse cases. Archer has chosen these cells to power the proprietary electric powertrain system Archer has designed, developed and is beginning to mass manufacture for its production electric air taxi, Midnight. The battery cell form factor chosen by Archer, a cylindrical cell, has a track record of safety, performance and scalability proven through decades of volume manufacturing, deployed across many applications globally, including in millions of electric vehicles.

AAM promises to provide substantial public benefits to our communities, including transforming how urban and rural communities live and commute by maximizing mobility, bolstering cargo and logistics options, and creating pathways to manufacturing jobs and other ladders of social and economic opportunity. Core to unlocking this potential is designing, developing, and mass producing batteries and electric motors that are purpose built for electric aircraft.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and product roadmaps, including statements regarding the development, commercialization, and timelines of its aircraft certification and UAM network buildout. These forward looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

