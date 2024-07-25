Arch Surpasses $100 Billion in Platform Assets, Expands Team and Product Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand

Private investment admin platform experiences strong momentum, adds key leadership role and product enhancements to drive smarter financial decisions across private markets investing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch, a digital admin platform modernizing private investment operations and investor communications, today announced it has passed more than $100 billion in private markets assets on the platform. To keep up with the rapidly growing universe of alternative investments, Arch has more than doubled its headcount, adding a key new hire to lead sales and partnerships. In addition, Arch added several product enhancements to support investors and advisors in their quest for higher returns and the diversification of private markets. These strategic moves emphasize Arch’s commitment to building the digital infrastructure required for seamless private markets investing, delivering on its plans for expansion and product development following its recent $20 million Series A funding.





Arch currently serves thousands of families and institutions across more than 270 clients, including single- and multi-family offices, private investment firms, institutional allocators, banks and wealth managers. Notably, Arch also works with four of the world’s largest investment banks. Its client- and advisor-facing platform automates the manual work traditionally associated with investing in and managing alternative investments, providing a superior digital client experience. By aggregating data and documents, Arch offers unparalleled insights into a diverse array of private investments.

“After six years of investing in our clients and product, the demand we’re experiencing for Arch is exciting, with potential new clients reaching out to us daily,” said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO at Arch. “As the industry comes to understand the role private markets can play in enhancing portfolio outcomes, digital client experiences are needed to minimize the work and complexity of alternative investments like private equity. We built Arch to help our clients streamline operations and efficiently manage private markets investments. Since then, we’ve gone one step further, introducing new solutions to provide unique data-driven insights that empower our clients and their advisors to make smarter financial decisions.”

Following the recent launch of next-generation digital tools, which includes artificial intelligence (AI) summaries, financial visualization and EIN Tax Validation, Arch is bolstering its product set with a focus on bringing institutional quality tools and insights to family offices, investment advisors and bank wealth management teams. Most recently, the team has introduced Portfolio Look-throughs, a new feature that presents each fund’s underlying portfolio in an aggregated view. Look-throughs enable advisors and investors to demystify underlying holdings with simple visualizations of their direct and indirect exposures to portfolio companies. For example, clients can see how much Stripe or SpaceX they hold, both directly and through funds. This enables easy comparisons of company valuations across different managers, all in one consolidated snapshot.

EPIQ Capital Group became a client after its founder and CEO, Chad Boeding, used the software personally. According to Boeding, “Working with complex families and institutional clients who have robust private investment portfolios requires a high-touch level of service with streamlined and sophisticated reporting solutions. Arch understands this and has created a product that drives efficiencies and simplifies our operations and reporting, enabling us to focus on investing and advising our clients.”

As part of its continued growth and expansion, Arch has added a fresh pool of talent to its team, which now numbers nearly 100 employees, including veteran sales leader Zach Smith as head of sales. Smith is responsible for overseeing all new revenue, partnerships and sales operations. Prior to Arch, Smith was a global sales leader in cybersecurity at CrowdStrike, scaling revenue for six years through the company’s initial public offering. Smith also spent six years as a regional sales lead with Check Point Software Technologies. With Smith on board, Arch can further expand its reach and strengthen its market position as the leading digital platform for modernizing private investment management.

Further, Arch recently opened a new office at 225 Park Avenue South, formerly The New York Times building. The new 40,000-square-foot headquarters will enable the company to continue its team expansion, and will serve as a client center for more client-led product development, a focus for the company.

“We have been incredibly impressed by Ryan and team’s deep understanding of their end customer,” concluded Croom Beatty, partner at Menlo Ventures, which led Arch’s Series A Round. “Several of our own LPs are customers of Arch and consistently rave about how impactful Arch is for them to manage their alternative investments, both streamlining previously manual, tedious workflows while also providing data and insights to make better investment decisions. The team is solving an incredibly complex problem and providing the core data piping and scaffolding across the wealth and asset management industries.”

