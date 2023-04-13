Arch Platform Technologies Powers End-to-End Creative Workloads in AWS Booth at NAB 2023

Ongoing demos highlight cloud workflows enabled by Arch cloud-based SaaS platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Platform Technologies is highlighting the diverse media and entertainment environments supported by its cloud-based SaaS platform and orchestration engine in the AWS Booth (#W1701) at NAB 2023. The ongoing demos are designed to showcase the robust capabilities enabled by Arch for quickly building and easily managing cloud-based and hybrid creative infrastructures.

The end-to-end cloud workflow “pods” in the AWS Booth focus on key aspects of real-world production: Virtual Art Department and VFX, Virtual Production, Picture and Sound Edit, Finishing and Q/C, and Collaboration and Studio Management. Each of these AWS “studios in the cloud” will be powered by Arch-enabled workstations and infrastructure, with the Arch Platform also included as an integral component of the Collaboration and Studio Management demo.

The demos address many common production workload challenges and also provide a roadmap for media companies deploying workloads at scale to the cloud. Arch has become an AWS partner of choice for accelerating the transition of creative workloads to the cloud for end-to-end content creation, while allowing professionals to continue using the same familiar design tools and technologies the industry relies on for successful project outcomes.

“The Arch platform is purpose-built to support a ‘studio in the cloud’ that we can manage but also give customers the tools to tailor it to their individual requirements,” said Laura Teodosio, Chief Executive Officer at Arch Platform Technologies. “The key is our ability to build these facilities quickly to complement any M&E workload, providing benefits to both creative teams and their IT departments.”

Designed for easy and seamless integration with all widely used creative software solutions, the Arch Platform gives creative professionals a “single pane of glass view” for adding, managing, monitoring, and using on-premise or data-center hardware alongside cloud resources. Giving users access to different infrastructure models allows them to use resources that best meet their requirements in terms of capabilities and location. Arch allows companies of all sizes to scale quickly for a wide variety of high-performance compute workloads such as visual effects, animation, editorial, color correction, and virtual production as well as game design and development.

About Arch Platform Technologies

Arch Platform Technologies is the creator of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award-winning Arch Platform, which seamlessly creates and manages powerful, secure cloud-based content creation studios for visual effects, editorial, virtual production, and other collaborative creative endeavors. The Arch Platform is used by major studios, broadcasters, creative agencies, post-production and game design companies. For more information, visit www.archpt.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media contact

Nathan Velardi, Bubble Agency



nathanv@bubbleagency.com

+1 310 504 3023