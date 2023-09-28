Arch Platform Technologies Announces Integration with NICE DCV

Technology collaboration enhances secure visual access at no additional costs to support creative workloads

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Platform Technologies is announcing the integration of its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform with NICE DCV, a high-performance remote display protocol from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that provides customers with a secure way to deliver remote desktops and application streaming from any cloud or data center to any device, over varying network conditions. Creative professionals can now gain secure visualization access at no additional cost when managing creative workloads such as editorial, visual effects, post-production, virtual production, game development, engineering, and other collaborative endeavors.





The Arch Platform provides teams across all industries with collaborative IaaS on AWS, creating and managing powerful, cloud-based and hybrid high-performance compute studios. The platform uses NICE DCV, as well as several other protocols, to securely stream demanding workloads and provide customers with a secure way to deliver remote desktops and application streaming from any cloud or data center to any device, over varying network conditions.

Arch supports other high-performance protocols; however, they have a cost associated with them. When the resources are running on AWS, there is no additional cost to use NICE DCV as the display protocol.

“Arch provides flexibility that goes beyond creative workloads and can be used by any business visualizing resources on AWS or on-premises,” said Laura Teodosio, CEO at Arch Platform Technologies. “Integration with NICE DCV allows us to offer a highly secure, easy-to-use connection protocol for customers at no additional cost, significantly expanding customers’ abilities to quickly deploy secure cloud facilities — including workstations, storage, render/build farms, or a security broker – that seamlessly integrate with providers of digital content creation tools and workflow solutions.”

These deployments are done directly in a customer’s AWS account so they can use their existing AWS discounts, preferred pricing, and account-level security policies. Alternatively, customers can deploy into an Arch account to have the infrastructure managed for them. The Arch dashboard also integrates with on-premises hardware fleets so companies can view their compute resources in a unified portal.

Maximizing a globally connected collaborative workforce

Using the global infrastructure that AWS offers with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), customers can scale their business-critical workloads. For creative users accessing NICE DCV through the Arch Platform, many NICE DCV features become imperative, including 4K multi-monitor support, high-color accuracy, audio/video synchronization, up to 60fps streaming, and more.

The Arch Platform dashboard provides a user-friendly interface “out-of-the-box,” which lets users build and manage workstations, monitor environments at scale, manage cloud or hybrid facilities, and manage teams of users and groups of workstations through the interface. The Arch platform also offers comprehensive management services allowing customers to customize and control every aspect of their cloud-based and hybrid creative infrastructures.

Enabling flexibility and agility with AWS

The Arch Platform dashboard drives an orchestration engine, which deploys cloud facilities in any AWS Region and in any AWS account using AWS CloudFormation, unlocking the possibility to deploy hundreds of workstations in minutes. The cascading machine image pipeline is customizable with any of the provided 650+ software packages, and the Arch platform makes it easy to install and configure NICE DCV on workstations.

Secure by default workloads

The Arch Platform ensures content security by encrypting all data at rest through AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS). Streaming creative sessions with NICE DCV keeps in-transit streaming traffic secure since NICE DCV transmits only encrypted pixels to the end user with workload data remaining secure in their environment.

To learn more about the Arch Platform visit, the Arch Platform page, visit https://archpt.io/overview

About Arch Platform Technologies

Arch Platform Technologies is the creator of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award-winning Arch Platform, which seamlessly creates and manages powerful, secure cloud-based content creation studios for visual effects, editorial, virtual production, and other collaborative creative endeavors. The Arch Platform is used by major studios, broadcasters, creative agencies, post-production, and game design companies. For more information, visit www.archpt.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

