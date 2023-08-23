Arch Insurance’s Travel, Accident & Health Unit Wins International Technology Award

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The software development team for Arch Insurance’s Accident and Health unit won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technology Team of the Year category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® today.





“This international award recognizes our efforts to use technology in innovative ways to streamline our customer experience,” says Brice King, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Arch’s Accident & Health unit.

“We view technology as an integral part of our value proposition,” King adds. “Since inception, our dedication to technology in our business practices and the positive impact it has had on customer experience has been a key competitive differentiator.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller says. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and we look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

The Accident and Health business unit of Arch Insurance provides a variety of Travel (under the Arch RoamRight and Arch Red Sky affiliate brands), disability/paid family medical leave and Accident and Health insurance products.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

