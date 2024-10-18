Arch Insurance Wins PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Award for Technology Innovation

Arch APEX℠ Digital Portal Recognized for innovating accident insurance quoting process

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Insurance North America (Arch Insurance, the Company), a provider of specialty risk and insurance solutions, today announced it has been honored with PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Award for Technology Innovation. This recognition highlights the company’s Arch APEX℠ portal, a cutting-edge digital platform that simplifies the accident insurance buying process.





Arch APEX streamlines insurance processes that traditionally took hours or days to complete. By systematizing the steps needed to quote, bind and issue policies with an intuitive online user experience, Arch APEX not only enhances the efficiency with which agents and brokers can serve their clients, but also contributes to increased satisfaction and potential revenue growth for agencies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for Arch APEX,” said Jim Villa, Senior Vice President of Arch Accident & Health. “This platform represents another commitment by Arch towards modernization and has set a new standard for efficiency and client service. In doing so, it has also become a testament to our vision for the future of the insurance industry.”

The Insurance Luminaries Awards are organized by NU Property & Casualty magazine and PropertyCasualty360.com, both of which are leading news and events outlets in the P&C insurance industry and part of ALM, a global information company. The awards highlight innovation in five key areas for insurance: claims, coverage, risk management, technology, and workplace culture.

Additional details around PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminary Award and the full list of winners are available here.

About Arch Accident & Health:

Arch Accident & Health is a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, committed to redefining industry standards through technological advancements and unparalleled client support. Arch’s focus is on service excellence with a dedication to delivering products and industry expertise.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $23.4 billion in capital at June 30, 2024. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

