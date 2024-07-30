Arcesium Strategically Expands European Presence with Opening of Lisbon Office

Lisbon operation underscores Arcesium’s commitment to tapping best investment industry technology talent and serving growing network of clients on the ground in Europe

LISBON, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcesium, a leading provider of investment lifecycle and data management technology for the global investment industry, today announces the expansion of its operations in Europe with the opening of a new office in Lisbon, Portugal. This strategic move underscores Arcesium’s long-standing commitment to helping the global investment industry use technology to thrive in complexity and drive competitive edge through any asset class or investment strategy.





“Our clients collectively manage over $4.3 Trillion in assets through the Arcesium Platform, while our Financial Operations managed services team elevates and streamlines their workflows throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Our strategic move to establish a presence in Lisbon not only strengthens our commitment to serving our clients across Europe, but also positions us to attract the very best of the growing pool of technology talent in the region,” commented Arcesium CEO, Gaurav Suri.

Arcesium launched in 2015 from its headquarters in New York and technology and operations hub in Hyderabad, India, and expanded into London in 2020 to meet the needs of international clients in response to significant demand in the European market. The new office in Lisbon, equipped with an expert team specializing in financial services technology, will play a crucial role in facilitating further growth in the region among Arcesium’s client base of institutional asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and private markets funds.

“Arcesium has experienced substantial global growth in recent years, with a significant increase in clients in Europe, supported by our global headcount of over 2000 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Our operations in Lisbon fortify our regional presence and demonstrate our commitment to providing our European clients with the highest-quality service, including comprehensive time zone coverage,” commented Ranvijay Lamba, Managing Director, Arcesium. Ranvijay will be managing the Lisbon office and leading operations in the region.

This announcement follows the recent launch of Arcesium’s upgraded investment lifecycle management platform, Opterra, built to optimize all middle- and back-office functions across asset classes, and provide operational infrastructure capable of matching any front-office ambition.

